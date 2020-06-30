Quantcast
WATCH: Rand Paul uses COVID-19 hearing to berate Anthony Fauci in rant about submitting to experts

33 mins ago

Speaking to lawmakers on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee this Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci reiterated the need for states to enforce guidelines to help stem the spread of coronavirus, saying that “if we are going to contain this, we’ve got to contain it together.”

Later in the hearing, Fauci was subjected to a rant from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who said it’s a “fatal conceit” to believe that any one person or group of people have the “knowledge necessary to direct an economy or to dictate public health behavior.”

“I think government health experts during this pandemic need to show caution in their prognostications,” Paul said. “It’s important to realize that if society meekly submits to an expert, and that expert is wrong, a great deal of harm may occur when we allow one man’s policy or one group of small men and women to be foisted on an entire nation.”

Watch Paul’s full remarks in the video below:


Trump campaign abruptly cancels Alabama rally plans after state officials warn of COVID-19 spread: CNN

1 min ago

June 30, 2020

President Donald Trump's campaign has canceled plans to hold a rally in the deep-red state of Alabama after state officials expressed concern that the rally would accelerate the spread of COVID-19.

CNN reports that the campaign had been planning to have the president campaign in Alabama with GOP Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville, whom the president endorsed earlier this year in a major snub to former Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is also running for the Senate seat.

Trump campaign ‘nervously monitoring’ Oklahoma for COVID-19 infection spike after Tulsa rally: report

11 mins ago

June 30, 2020

In an examination of Vice President Mike Pence's sudden change of heart about encouraging Americans to start wearing masks to protect themselves during the suddenly resurgent coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports that a White House official admitted Donald Trump's campaign is crossing its fingers that Oklahoma not suffer a huge COVID-19 infection spike following the president's Tulsa rally over ten days ago.

