WATCH: Rand Paul uses COVID-19 hearing to berate Anthony Fauci in rant about submitting to experts

Speaking to lawmakers on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee this Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci reiterated the need for states to enforce guidelines to help stem the spread of coronavirus, saying that “if we are going to contain this, we’ve got to contain it together.”

Later in the hearing, Fauci was subjected to a rant from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who said it’s a “fatal conceit” to believe that any one person or group of people have the “knowledge necessary to direct an economy or to dictate public health behavior.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think government health experts during this pandemic need to show caution in their prognostications,” Paul said. “It’s important to realize that if society meekly submits to an expert, and that expert is wrong, a great deal of harm may occur when we allow one man’s policy or one group of small men and women to be foisted on an entire nation.”

Watch Paul’s full remarks in the video below: