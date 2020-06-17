WATCH: Tempers erupt after Tennessee Republican opposes honoring murdered Black teen because of alleged pot sale

Protestors created a ruckus and several were walked out in handcuffs after Tennessee lawmakers failed to pass a resolution honoring the life of 17-year-old Ashanti Posey, ABC6 reports.
Posey, a student at a local high school, was shot to death while sitting in her car back in April.
According to police, Posey was involved in a marijuana sale before her death, and that detail was enough to get Rep. William Lamberth (R) to withdraw his support for the measure.
“I did some research and looked up exactly what led to this young lady’s untimely demise and due to the behavior and I will say choices that she was involved in at the time,” Lamberth said. “I cannot in good conscience vote in favor of this.”
Lamberth’s move is what sparked the angry response from protesters. The resolution failed with a 45-to-1 vote, with Lamberth being the sole holdout.
“That is the most astonishing thing I have ever seen on this floor honoring a young woman who died,” Rep. Mike Steward (D) said. “That is the most astonishing thing, outrageous vote I have ever seen on this house floor in over a decade. I’m shocked.”
Watch ABC6’s report on the story below:
