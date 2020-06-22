WATCH: Trump sidesteps, dodges, refuses to say he was joking about slowing down testing
‘If It Did Slow Down We’re Way Ahead’
In what has become his latest coronavirus scandal President Donald Trump bragged that he had told officials to “slow down” COVID-19 testing during his campaign re-election rally in Tulsa Saturday. Many were quick to note that slowing down testing literally puts more lives at risk, and given how infections on now dramatically rising in at least 23 states, any effort to reduce testing is dangerous and possibly life-threatening.
President Trump refused to say he was joking about ordering coronavirus testing be slowed down, in a rare one-on-one interview with a Scripps reporter on the West Wing Colonnade just outside the Oval Office Monday.
“Did you ask to slow it down” Scripps’ national political editor and Washington correspondent Joe St. George asked the President.
Trump’s response?
He pauses, his head cocks to his right, his mouth opens, he says, “Ah…if it did slow down, frankly I think we’re way ahead of ourselves.”
On Sunday, White House assistant Peter Navarro suggested to CNN Trump’s claim he ordered a slow down in testing in an attempt to (again) minimize the number of cases recorded, was merely “tongue in cheek,” and “a light moment for him at a rally.”
The President refused to endorse that take.
In talking about testing, Trump also made clear he does not understand the need for it, saying that it identifies people who are infected with the virus but are “having very little problem.” Those people can spread the disease. Later he claims, falsely, “we’ve done too good a job.”
Watch:
VIDEO: Just asked President Trump if he actually ordered testing to be slowed down. He said in his Saturday speech he did. He didn’t answer the direct question. pic.twitter.com/aDKGu6F2Ok
— Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) June 22, 2020
COVID-19
Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ‘accelerating’
Global coronavirus infections topped nine million on Monday shortly after the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic was accelerating, even as France took its biggest step yet back to normality by allowing millions of children to return to school.
Despite Europe further easing lockdowns, case numbers around the world are still rising, especially in Latin America with Brazil now registering more than 50,000 deaths.
And there are fears of new clusters in the Australian city of Melbourne and Portugal's capital Lisbon, as well as renewed outbreaks in Beijing and other parts of Asia.
COVID-19
WATCH: Trump sidesteps, dodges, refuses to say he was joking about slowing down testing
'If It Did Slow Down We're Way Ahead'
In what has become his latest coronavirus scandal President Donald Trump bragged that he had told officials to "slow down" COVID-19 testing during his campaign re-election rally in Tulsa Saturday. Many were quick to note that slowing down testing literally puts more lives at risk, and given how infections on now dramatically rising in at least 23 states, any effort to reduce testing is dangerous and possibly life-threatening.
President Trump refused to say he was joking about ordering coronavirus testing be slowed down, in a rare one-on-one interview with a Scripps reporter on the West Wing Colonnade just outside the Oval Office Monday.
Breaking Banner
Trump refuses to say if he officially ordered curb on COVID-19 tests: ‘We’ve done too good of a job’
President Donald Trump on Monday refused to say if he had officially ordered COVID-19 testing to be slowed in order to reduce the number of confirmed cases.
"Slow the testing down, please," Trump recalled telling administration officials at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday.
Spokespeople for the president later insisted that the he was "joking" when he made the remarks.
The president was asked about the statement by Scripps correspondent Joe St. George on Monday.