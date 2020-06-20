WATCH: Tulsa cops hustle away Black Lives Matter protester after Trump rally staffer tells her she’s ‘uninvited’
On Saturday, with hours to go before President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, footage emerged of a Black Lives Matter protester being arrested by police, despite her protests that she has a ticket to the event.
The video shows the protester, Sheila Buck, wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt, sitting on the pavement and arguing as police officers and what appears to be an event official surround her.
“This is my country. This is my country. This is my city,” said Buck. “I have tickets for this event. I have clothes on. I’m protected. What’s the problem?”
“It’s a private event,” they responded.
“I have tickets to your private event,” said Buck. “I’ve been invited and have a ticket.”
“Yeah, well, my job with the campaign is to officially uninvite you,” said the event official.
Shortly after this interaction, Buck was forced to her feet and arrested.
MSNBC later reported that her “I Can’t Breathe” t-shirt led to her being removed.
Watch below:
‘Incompetent’ Trump botched the pandemic response and should resign: Washington Governor Inslee
Speaking to Salon on Thursday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D.) explained that President Donald Trump has failed the people of his state — and declared that the best thing he could do for them is resign: "We have our hopes."
This article first appeared in Salon.
The two politicians, Inslee and Trump, have been locked in an ideological battle that has become a war of words. Washington state was hit early and hard by the coronavirus; the state's drastic action, informed by public health experts, drastically slowed the virus' spread. Inslee's approach stands in sharp contrast to Trump's attitude toward the pandemic, which public health experts believe was tremendously bungled: from disbanding the global health national security team prior to the outbreak to denying that a crisis existed during a crucial period of more than two months after it began, the president's poor judgment is directly responsible for thousands of deaths and the loss of millions of jobs.