WATCH: US fighter planes intercept Russian bombers flying near Alaska for the 4th time this week

According to a report from American Military News, for the fourth time in a single week U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian bombers flying flying near Alaska, with two such incidents occurring on Tuesday night alone.

“NORAD F-22 Raptors, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, successfully completed two intercepts of Russian bomber aircraft formations entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone last night,” the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian Defense Ministry even posted a video on Facebook of the planned flight and the ensuing interception by U.S. warplanes.

According to American Military News, the U.S. has intercepted Russian warplanes eight times so far in 2020.

Read the full story over at American Military News.