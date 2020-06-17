Quantcast
WATCH: US fighter planes intercept Russian bombers flying near Alaska for the 4th time this week

5 mins ago

According to a report from American Military News, for the fourth time in a single week U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian bombers flying flying near Alaska, with two such incidents occurring on Tuesday night alone.

“NORAD F-22 Raptors, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, successfully completed two intercepts of Russian bomber aircraft formations entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone last night,” the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry even posted a video on Facebook of the planned flight and the ensuing interception by U.S. warplanes.

According to American Military News, the U.S. has intercepted Russian warplanes eight times so far in 2020.

Read the full story over at American Military News.


Rapper Killer Mike: We went from a rope and a tree to a cop and a knee

33 mins ago

June 17, 2020

Rapper Killer Mike sat down with the Washington Post in Atlanta before the prosecutors announced the charges against the officers in the Rayshard Brooks slaying. He explained that it has been 56 years since the Civil Rights Movement and people of color shouldn't have to continue to fight for their rights.

"We went from a rope and a tree to a cop and a knee," he said, comparing lynchings to legalized murder of unarmed Black Americans at the hands of police.

He then walked through the greatest civil rights leaders beginning with Frederick Douglass, who advocated the right to vote for women and people of color 100 years ago.

WATCH: Police reform hearing erupts as Democrat tells Republican he doesn’t care about Black kids

37 mins ago

June 17, 2020

During a hearing on police reform this Wednesday, things got heated as Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) recounted his experience with the police as a black male. He chided his colleagues continuing to introduce amendments that amount to a "tangent and a distraction from what we're talking about."

"You all are white males, you've never lived in my shoes, and you do not know what it's like to be an African American," Richmond said, later asking them not to "make a mockery of the pain being experienced in my community."

As Richmond was speaking, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)  interjected.

"Are you suggesting that you're certain that none of us have non-white children? Gaetz asked.

