WATCH: White man brandishes rifle as he accuses Black bikers of being on ‘private’ road

A Virginia man is facing multiple charges after he brandished a firearm at four African American bike riders who he accused of being on “private property,” Newsweek reports.

Dennis Lee Berry, 45, can be seen in a video pointing a rifle at the four bikers as they took a break during a ride through his neighborhood. According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the bikers apparently overlooked a “Private Road No Trespassing” sign.

Berry was later charged with five misdemeanor counts of brandishing a firearm after a sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene.

“I used to live down the street,” one of the victims says in the video. “So why are you pointing a gun at us? You going to shoot me for calling the cops?”

