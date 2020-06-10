WATCH: White man spews the N-word at Black officers because he’s upset about George Floyd’s killing

In a video circulating online, a man can be seen hurling racist insults at two African American police officers in Washington D.C., NBC Washington reports.
The man, who is white, is seen in the video walking up to the officers and accusing them of killing someone.
“Who?” one of the officers asks.
“George Floyd,” the man responds.
When the officer points out that Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, the man responds that “the culture of cops killed this guy and as a result the whole city’s shut down because of you people,” before launching into a tirade of expletives and racial slurs.
“You ruined my life,” the man says. “I had an office around the corner, but because of you guys doing the knee, to this guy, poor guys.”
“So, what does that have to do with the N-word?” the officer asks.
“Because it bothers you!” the man shot back.
Watch NBC Washington’s report on the story below:
