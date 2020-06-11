WATCH: White teen gets called an ‘N-word lover’ by racist pro-cop demonstrator

A white teenager participating in anti-police brutality demonstrations this week got called a “n*gger lover” by a racist man who came out to show his support for police.

Twitter user @maricath12 posted a video this week that she says is of her teenage son getting verbally abused by pro-cop demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter event in Smithtown, New York.

In the video, a group of pro-police counter protesters, one of whom is waving a “Trump 2020” flag, can be seen taunting the teenager who is filming them with his phone.

At one point, a group of police officers walk over to where the teen is confronting the men and stand in between the two parties.

At this point, one of the men started yelling racist abuse at the teen.

“You should have been an abortion!” he shouted. “You’re a piece of sh*t. That’s it, go back and get some breast milk from your mommy, you n*gger lover!”

According to a report in the Smithtown Patch, this incident was just one of many where protesters were verbally abused with racial slurs.

Watch the video below.