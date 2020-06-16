WATCH: White woman screams the N-word at family during heated confrontation in North Carolina

An incident in downtown Asheville, North Carolina, was caught on video and has since gone viral, showing a woman screaming racial slurs at a family that was visiting the area from Charlotte, WRAL reports.

When the woman, identified as Rachel Ruit, began yelling at the family, one of the family members took out her cellphone and began recording.

“She continued to say racial slurs to my face…over and over and over again,” Aisha Sabur said. “It was the most blatant display of racism that I have ever experienced.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people in the area who were protesting tried to block Ruit from the family, but she turned her ire onto them as well.

“She wanted me to know that, ‘If you touch me, I will call the police and you will be held accountable,’ and that’s a big part of why I didn’t lose my cool,” Sabur said.

Watch the report from WRAL below: