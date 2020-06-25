Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Watching TV and whining’: Trump scorched for ‘rage-tweeting Fox News’ after ‘largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases ever’

Published

4 mins ago

on

“This kind of incompetence kills”

President Donald Trump spent at least a portion of the late morning watching Fox News and tweeting his discontent, leaving many Americans to express their anger over the President’s priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today Trump will spend most of his day traveling to participate “in a Town Hall with Sean Hannity, FOX News,” in Green Bay, Wisconsin this afternoon, according to his official schedule, after spending 30 minutes at the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

On social media, many were furious.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White evangelicals trying to rewrite racist past as support gains for Black Lives Matter movement: columnist

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

White evangelicals are trying to rewrite their racist past as nationwide Black Lives Matter protests gain support and reshape policies.

The Mississippi Baptist Convention has pushed for that state to remove Confederate symbols from that state flag, and white evangelicals are being called to support demonstrations against police brutality and racism -- without confronting their movement's historic bigotry, according to Washington Monthly's Nancy LeTourneau.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas deputy put on leave after calling for ‘lynch mob’ to round up petty criminals

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

A Texas deputy is on administrative leave after a post he made on Facebook calling for a "lynch mob" received backlash for its racial implications, KSAT reports.

"The deputy who made this post has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by BCSO Internal Affairs," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement. "I have made my stance clear, that I will not tolerate any employee who makes insensitive, racist remarks/posts, or those which promote violence and criminal activity. I have every intention of handling this case as swiftly and severely as possible."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

3 things protesters are pushing that could actually move the US away from racist policing

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Protesters against police brutality and racism have gathered to demand systemic change since the end of May, holding events in all 50 U.S. states and around the world. Impelled by the police murder of George Floyd on May 25, the protests amplify a long-standing call by social justice organizations, Black civil rights leaders like Angela Davis and many others for decades: dismantle, defund and/or abolish America’s racist and heavily militarized policing systems—and replace them with community-led safety programs and public health initiatives. The movement’s leadership has made it clear that the protests, many of which have been non-violent due to community participation, are calling for more than updates to existing police training programs or reforms within existing police departments. Rather, they are calling for America to rethink the response to crime and safety overall. They are calling for cities to reallocate funding away from police and begin the steps to gradually dismantle the policing system altogether, as Eric Levitz writes in a recent New York Magazine article.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image