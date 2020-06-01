‘We are leaderless right now!’ Trump supporters despair that he’s doing nothing as riots erupt across America

Several supporters of President Donald Trump are very upset that he is not doing enough to crack down on the violence that has swept the country ever since the killing of George Floyd last week.

As reported by the conservative Daily Wire, many conservatives who have otherwise been supportive of Trump are growing exasperated that he spent the weekend hunkered down in the White House and only sending the occasional angry tweet.

“Does Trump have dementia or something?” asked pro-Trump political pundit Mike Cernovitch. “Because sitting on his fat ass right now isn’t the right move.”

“We are leaderless now!” despaired Fox News pundit Lisa Boothe. “Where are our leaders? Where is Donald Trump? There is a leadership vacuum and we need him to fill it. He needs to lead.”

Conservative Ian Miles Cheong mocked Trump for his all-caps “LAW AND ORDER!” tweet.

“Doesn’t look that way,” he said. “The entire country is on fire.”

And conservative Ryan James Girdusky warned the president that sending out angry tweets was not doing enough to stop looting and riots.

“While America burned, Trump tweeted… that’s how history will remember the moment,” he wrote.