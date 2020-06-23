Quantcast
'We must fix this before November': Mimi Rocah blasts 3-hour lines to vote in New York

2 hours ago

Former MSNBC legal analyst Mimi Rocah blasted the long lines to vote in New York during Tuesday’s Democratic Party primary.

Rocah, a former Southern District of New York (SDNY) prosecutor, is currently running in the Democratic primary for the Westchester County District Attorney race.

Rocah noted that voters in the county had been waiting in line for hours to cast a ballot.

"We must be better than this; we must fix this before November," Rocah demanded.


2020 Election

