‘We must fix this before November’: Mimi Rocah blasts 3-hour lines to vote in New York
Former MSNBC legal analyst Mimi Rocah blasted the long lines to vote in New York during Tuesday’s Democratic Party primary.
Rocah, a former Southern District of New York (SDNY) prosecutor, is currently running in the Democratic primary for the Westchester County District Attorney race.
Rocah noted that voters in the county had been waiting in line for hours to cast a ballot.
“We must be better than this; we must fix this before November,” Rocah demanded.
Lines to vote in Westchester NT have been up to 3 hrs long. People are still in 90 min lines now & polls are supposed to close at 9. People must be allowed to vote. These are Democratic primaries. We must be better than this & we must fix this before Nov. https://t.co/FLps1ME3h1
— Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) June 24, 2020
