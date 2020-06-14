We still don’t know why Trump was taken to Walter Reed last year: Maggie Haberman

After speaking at the West Point graduation, the internet flew into speculation questioning the health and wellness of President Donald Trump. The president appeared to have problems drinking from a glass of water and struggled to walk down the ramp to the stage.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman recalled Sunday that Americans still don’t know why the president was rushed to Walter Reed one November afternoon in 2019. According to the White House, Trump was just going to get a jumpstart on his physical. However, it took Trump six months to actually complete the physical.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” Trump tweeted as speculation grew. “The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

“There was no evidence that the ramp was slippery, and the skies were clear during the ceremony,” wrote Haberman.

Now, Forbes and Wired writer Jesse Damiani posted the video of former President Barack Obama ascending the same ramp that Trump had trouble walking down.

Questions have surfaced because Trump consistently questions the health of former President Joe Biden, who is a former athlete and reports biking, running and core exercises, according to a 2015 Biden workout guide.

See the videos below:

The same ramp, folks pic.twitter.com/X7oqOkRVYC — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) June 14, 2020

Why is Trump having trouble walking down a ramp and drinking a glass of water with one hand? Does he have Parkinson’s? What was the reason for the mysterious Walter Reed trip last year? We deserve answers.pic.twitter.com/8wemcucnGN — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 13, 2020