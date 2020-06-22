Quantcast
'Wear a face covering': Florida Surgeon General finally tells people to wear masks — but it's not a requirement

43 mins ago

While remaining relatively under the radar, Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees issued a health advisory asking citizens to wear masks while out in public in order to stem the spread of coronavirus, the Miami Herald reports.

“All individuals in Florida should wear face coverings in any setting where social distancing is not possible,” Rivkees wrote in an announcement by the Department of Health.

The announcement also called for to “refrain from participation in social or recreational gatherings of more than 50 people” and for those in crowd sizes smaller than that to “practice social distancing by maintaining a distance of at least six feet from each other and wear a face covering.”

Failure to comply with the directive comes with no penalties, but is more “sweeping” than the directive issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Herald reports.

Read more at The Miami Herald.


