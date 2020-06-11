‘We’re dominating the streets with compassion’: Trump defends handling of George Floyd protests

At Thursday’s criminal justice roundtable in Dallas, Texas, President Donald Trump defended his administration’s response to the George Floyd protests blazing around the country.

“We are dominating the streets with compassion,” said Trump. He continued to blast the protesters, saying, “They’ve destroyed people, they’ve destroyed businesses, they’ve destroyed African-American owned-small businesses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump triggered outrage with his administration’s move to forcibly clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square prior to his visit to the church across the street from the White House. He has also called for using the military to quell protests, something that has put him at odds with his own Defense Secretary.

Watch below: