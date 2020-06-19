‘We’ve become a nation of therapists for a disturbed little boy’: Internet scorns Trump’s Tulsa rally
On Friday, CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reported that President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma is — at least to some extent — intended as a therapeutic experience for the president, to relieve weeks of stress and anger.
A big reason why this rally is happening tomorrow: Trump aides want to get him out of the funk he's been in for weeks.
"I guarantee you after Saturday, if everything goes well, he's going to be in a much better mood," a Trump political adviser told mehttps://t.co/COTznUWidg
— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) June 19, 2020
Commenters on social media were outraged at the idea of that as a valid reason to endanger the public health of a significant metropolitan area.
We've become a nation of therapists for a disturbed little boy in the White House. https://t.co/5di6cFJigB
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 20, 2020
Why are the caretakers at the Adult Daycare Center concerned so much about POUTS's mood?
Why not just sideline him with the #25thAmendment, and get on with solving the 5 crises he's allowed to fester? https://t.co/MQOEF0Dxn1
— Monty 🇺🇸Curve The Curve🇺🇸 Boa (@MontyBoa99) June 19, 2020
So all of the WOMEN ARE TOO EMOTIONAL TO GOVERN takes are finally dead right?
— NA4 (@hearourvoice4) June 19, 2020
How pathetic is it that as the country is enduring a race crisis, a pandemic, and economic collapse, the main concern is the ego state of the "president". Why does the media normalize this pathology and pretend its a normal occurance?
— Marc Murphy (@mnnurse10) June 19, 2020
imagine how weak one must be to look at donald trump and see strength.
— Tzippy Shmilovitz 🤦♀️ (@Tzipshmil) June 19, 2020
He’s going to all his strongest areas, and killing his strongest supporters. Sounds smart
— The Gaf (@thegaf) June 19, 2020
120k hasn’t seemed to do the trick…
— Adrian Wright 🇺🇸 for Senate or Somethin (@_AdrianWright) June 19, 2020