What the George Floyd unrest and COVID-19 are revealing
George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing, and riots have now erupted in cities across our nation. We can blame those police officers who participated in Floyd’s murder, and we can blame those looters who have moved well beyond peaceful demonstrations. But real solutions to these problems require that we probe deeper as we try to understand why our fragile sense of community has been shattered.We are hearing a cry for help due to widespread economic and racial inequalities. The riots and disproportionate COVID-19 suffering and death to Afr…
Hong Kong leader accuses US of ‘double standards’ over protest response
Hong Kong's leader accused the United States on Tuesday of applying "double standards" in its response to violent protests as she warned Washington's plan to place trade restrictions on the financial hub would "only hurt themselves".
Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has been rocked by months of huge and often violent pro-democracy over the past year, which riot police have stamped out with more than 9,000 arrests.
Washington has been critical of Hong Kong's response to the protests with US President Donald Trump last week vowing to end the city's special trading status after Beijing announced plans to impose a sweeping national security law on the business hub.
The secret, absurd world of coronavirus mask traders and middlemen trying to get rich off taxpayer money
It was 10 p.m. on a Tuesday, and I was watching footage of secret stockpiles of N95 masks, so-called proof-of-life videos sent to me by strangers, when Tim, the juicer salesman, called.
“My name is Tim, and I heard you’re looking into VPL,” the man said in a squeaky, nervous timbre. “I distanced myself from the company because they weren’t delivering what they said.”
A few hours earlier, I had called the owner of VPL Medical LLC, a company outside Los Angeles that had gotten a $6.4 million contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs to supply 8 million three-ply surgical masks to hospitals dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. My call freaked them out, Tim said, and someone at the company had passed my number along to him.
‘Trump has declared war on America’: Internet explodes in anger as president threatens to ‘deploy the military’ in US
Minutes after Military Police used tear gas and flash bangs on peaceful civilians protesting in front of the White House Monday evening President Donald Trump broke two days of silence to threaten the American people. And the American people responded in extreme anger.
In a short speech that was part a campaign rally stump and part totalitarian dictator threat, the President of the United States announced if governors do not call up the National Guard in massive numbers he will "solve the problem" of protests with a tremendous show of force.
"We will end it now," Trump threatened, referring to the protests against the police killing of George Floyd, protests that have spanned seven days and nights and over 100 cities and towns. He ordered governors to "dominate the streets" with the National Guard.