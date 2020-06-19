White House announces July 4 ‘Salute to America’ featuring Trump speech on ‘heritage’ and ‘military demonstrations’
One day after the Trump re-election campaign was caught using a Nazi symbol and white supremacist signals in its advertising and social media communications the White House has announced President Donald Trump will deliver a July 4 nationwide address on “heritage,” a key code word among white supremacists and white nationalists.
Confederate supporters insist the flag of the side that fought against the United States, loosing the Civil War, is about “heritage, not hate.”
The Independence Day celebration will be called a “Salute to America,” and will feature military flyovers and demonstrations.
“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with the Department of Interior, will host the 2020 Salute to America on the South Lawn of the White House and Ellipse on Saturday, July 4,” a White House press release reads.
“In addition to music, military demonstrations, and flyovers to honor our Nation’s service members and veterans, the President will deliver remarks that celebrate our independence and salute our amazing heritage. The evening will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall.”
The coronavirus pandemic does not appear to be dissuading Trump from holding large gatherings. In addition to his July 4 celebration, Trump on Saturday is hosting a MAGA celebration rally in Tulsa, as Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases spike.
Trump supporters waving ‘Thin Blue Line’ flags protest Juneteenth ceremony in Boston
On Friday, people gathered in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston to mark Juneteenth with calls for racial equality and justice.
According to multiple local news reporters, a small group of counterprotesters, waving "Thin Blue Line" and Trump flags, gathered in response, leading to arguments between the two.
As the counterprotesters demonstrated, the Juneteenth supporters reportedly chanted "Black Lives Matter!" to drown them out.
Several counter protestors now here at a Juneteenth celebration in Dorchester. Some with Trump flags and signs that say Back The Blue. Many people at the rally seem to be ignoring the small crowd behind the fence.They continue to give speeches & call for racial equality @boston25 pic.twitter.com/SX07LWzoDq
‘I feel like I’m living in a zombie apocalypse right before society crashes’: Oklahoma attorney
Oklahoma is having its largest coronavirus spikes since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, yet the Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided that the state will enter Phase 3 reopening, deaths be damned. In the middle of the crisis, President Donald Trump will bring together nearly 20,000 people from all over the region to an enclosed space to celebrate him.
In an MSNBC panel discussion, attorney Paul Demuro, who filed a suit to mandate there be healthcare precautions at the Trump rally, told Nicolle Wallace, "I feel like I'm living in a zombie apocalypse right before society collapses."
