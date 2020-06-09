White House claims violence incited at George Floyd protests in Miami linked to Venezuela’s Maduro
WASHINGTON — The White House said Friday it has information that individuals linked to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro have incited violence at protests in the United States spurred by George Floyd’s death.U.S. Sen Rick Scott, R-Fla., also highlighted a similar report earlier in the week, promising Wednesday on Twitter that the U.S. government would crack down on any operatives tied to Latin American dictators who instigate conflict in Miami as part of the protests.Neither offered proof of the allegations, and the White House declined to discuss “non-open source information” that had led to t…
One of the least recognized major needs for society to survive a pandemic
Eddie Brown seemed to fit the profile of a federal inmate most eligible for emergency release during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As a survivor of hepatitis C who had served six of his 15-year sentence, Brown should have been a strong candidate for home confinement or compassionate release based on standards introduced by the Bureau of Prisons. Nevertheless, he had two strikes against him. The first was his criminal record, which includes three felony drug convictions. The second was that unlike his wealthier counterparts, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, Brown did not have the means to afford a lawyer who could steer him through the confusing process of securing early release.
Trump’s attempt to shore up his base flops amid mass unrest and a global pandemic: columnist
Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Greg Sargent writes that President Trump's hope to use a global pandemic and the "worst civil unrest in 50 years" to solidify his grip on his base isn't turning out the way he expected.
"We know from Trump’s sliding approval and Biden’s growing lead that these efforts are failing. For now, anyway," Sargent writes.
George Floyd funeral erupts in applause as pastor calls for change: ‘First thing we have to do is clean out the White House’
Houston, Texas embraced the family of George "Perry" Floyd Tuesday as they laid him to rest. But one pastor took the demand for civil rights straight to President Donald Trump.
Dr. Ralph Douglas West, the senior pastor and founder of The Church Without Walls spoke to the congregation, saying that he's seen so much racism in his long life. Each time it has ended with very little action or impact.
"So, it's a reasonable question -- is this going to be just like so many other movements, a moment of anger and rage, then back to business as usual?" he asked. "You could say that because the prejudiced and the bigoted are not going to change. But we can do some things to change them. That's what I hope we will do. First of all, we can make sure that we don't stop the fight. That we stay with it, and that we make sure that somebody knows that we are not going to stand for this to keep ongoing. Obviously, the first thing that we have to do is to clean out the White House. That has to come closer to us in Washington, our states and counties and cities have to have good leadership, and that means we have to go and vote."