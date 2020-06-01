White House official profanely admits Trump is just tweeting: ‘He’s not handling anything’
President Donald Trump’s reaction to the nationwide protests against police violence is even drawing some criticism from within the White House.
Vox national security reporter Alex Ward interviewed a senior White House official on how Trump is dealing with the crisis of civil unrest rocking cities from coast-to-coast.
“He’s not handling anything, just typing a bunch of sh*t on Twitter,” the official admitted.
ADVERTISEMENT
Asked a senior White House official their views on Trump dealing with the current moment.
The response was simple, but telling: "He's not handling anything, just typing a bunch of shit on Twitter."
— Alex Ward (@AlexWardVox) June 1, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading
Comments: