White House: Trump working ‘quietly and diligently’ on race relations speech
The White House says President Donald Trump has been working “quietly and diligently” on what is believed to be a speech addressing race relations in the wake of three weeks of protests over the killing by white police officers of an unarmed, handcuffed Black man, George Floyd. Those protests have turned into a movement fighting racial injustice.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Wednesday the speech is a set of “proposals to address the issues that the protesters raised across the country.”
On Tuesday, stunning many, American Urban Radio Networks’ Washington, D.C. bureau chief April Ryan reported the speech is actually being drafted by top Trump advisor Stephen Miller, who is a white nationalist.
President Trump, McEnany insisted, “has spent the last ten days quietly and diligently working on proposals to address the issues that the protesters have raised across the country. Legitimate issues,” she said. “We hope to produce it for you in the coming days. I can’t promise you it’s tomorrow.”
.@PressSec says Trump “has spent the last 10 days quietly and diligently working on proposals to address the issues that the protesters have raised across the country.”
It’s unclear who Trump wold have sought advice from if he were actually working on proposals over the past ten days. During that time, an analysis of his schedule shows he has only publicly met with law enforcement officials, the Vice President, the Secretary of State, America’s commercial fishermen, and the Attorney General.
Republicans’ lone Black Senator, Tim Scott of South Carolina, is crafting police reform legislation for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He met Tuesday with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Trump slammed for refusal to take Confederate names off military bases: ‘His instincts all run toward division’
On CNN Wednesday, White House correspondent John Harwood laid into President Donald Trump's refusal to consider removing the names of Confederate officers from U.S. military bases.
"Donald Trump sees every moment as a culture war," said Harwood. "This was precisely the complaint that General Mattis leveled against him last week, that his instincts all run toward division rather than unity to an extreme extent that Jim Mattis said it was un-American."
"We know that throughout his life in particular, racial division has been a consistent theme of his life — sued by the Justice Department for racial discrimination, Central Park Five, the Birther racist conspiracy theory about President Obama," said Harwood. "And it's been shot through his entire campaign, what he's had to say about immigrants. The very theme, "Make America Great Again," is a backward-looking theme that views social change through the prism of political correctness and wants to go back to the way things were."
Trump likely to scrap racial unity speech as White House struggles to fix ‘self-inflicted wounds’: NYT reporter
On CNN Wednesday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said it was unlikely President Donald Trump would move forward with his planned speech on racial unity, reportedly being written by White House adviser Stephen Miller, in the wake of criticism over his rhetoric around George Floyd's death and his refusal to rename military bases named for Confederate officers.
"These are all self-inflicted wounds. These are all errors of his own making," said Haberman. "Whether they end up mattering in the fall, we don't know. But you look at the current polling across the board, it is hurting him right now."
NASCAR fans explode with anger over Confederate flag ban: ‘Good luck on filling those stands’
On Wednesday, NASCAR announced the Confederate battle banner would be prohibited at all of its events and properties.
But this decision did not go over well with fans, 80 percent of whom are white and 37 percent of whom are Southerners. In no time, NASCAR's Facebook page was flooded with enraged reactions to the ban.
