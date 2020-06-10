White House: Trump working ‘quietly and diligently’ on race relations speech

The White House says President Donald Trump has been working “quietly and diligently” on what is believed to be a speech addressing race relations in the wake of three weeks of protests over the killing by white police officers of an unarmed, handcuffed Black man, George Floyd. Those protests have turned into a movement fighting racial injustice.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Wednesday the speech is a set of “proposals to address the issues that the protesters raised across the country.”

On Tuesday, stunning many, American Urban Radio Networks’ Washington, D.C. bureau chief April Ryan reported the speech is actually being drafted by top Trump advisor Stephen Miller, who is a white nationalist.

President Trump, McEnany insisted, “has spent the last ten days quietly and diligently working on proposals to address the issues that the protesters have raised across the country. Legitimate issues,” she said. “We hope to produce it for you in the coming days. I can’t promise you it’s tomorrow.”

.@PressSec says Trump “has spent the last 10 days quietly and diligently working on proposals to address the issues that the protesters have raised across the country.” She means watching TV and tweeting conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/8EemQI2B1B — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) June 10, 2020

It’s unclear who Trump wold have sought advice from if he were actually working on proposals over the past ten days. During that time, an analysis of his schedule shows he has only publicly met with law enforcement officials, the Vice President, the Secretary of State, America’s commercial fishermen, and the Attorney General.

Republicans’ lone Black Senator, Tim Scott of South Carolina, is crafting police reform legislation for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He met Tuesday with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.