Quantcast
Connect with us

Man spray paints ‘white lives matter’ on statue of black hero Arthur Ashe

Published

1 hour ago

on

Vandals in Richmond, Virginia reportedly painted “white lives matter” on a statue of Arthur Ashe, a historic black tennis champion and civil rights activist.

Photos of the graffiti were shared on Twitter Wednesday morning. The statue was also defaced with the initials “WLM.” Photos showed a white man vandalizing the statue. Activists said that he identified himself as “everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Lives Matter activists quickly painted over the tags with “BLM” slogans.

Richmond police were said to be investigating the incident.

View some of the photos below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump critics fear a major constitutional crisis if the president refuses to concede defeat: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Some Trump critics and pundits have been asserting that a narrow victory over President Donald Trump on Election Night wouldn’t be good enough — and that former Vice President Joe Biden (the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee) needs a landslide win in order to show a thorough rejection of Trumpism. Anti-Trump pundits, including some Never Trumpers on the right, have also warned that if Biden’s victory is only a narrow one, Trump might claim that the election was stolen and refuse to concede. And journalist Peter Nicholas, in a June 16 article for The Atlantic, examines the possibility of Trump refusing to leave the White House in January 2021 even if he loses the election.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ohio cops issue warrant for biker who sucker-punched Bethel protester

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Ohio police have issued an arrest warrant for a counter-protester who sucker-punched a Black Lives Matter demonstrator in front of officers.

The suspect, identified as Johnnie Devault, punched a protester identified as Nicholas Reardon during a Sunday afternoon clash in Bethel between civil rights demonstrators bikers and armed whites, reported WLWT-TV.

The attack was caught on video and spread widely on social media, where many viewers asked why former Bethel police chief and current Sgt. Mark Planck, who was standing nearby, had not taken the assailant into custody right away.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Cops fantasize about massacring protesters in ‘fever swamp’ online forums

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

A Huffington Post investigation into online forums for current and former police officers has revealed a "fever swamp" in which police regularly fantasize about massacring anti-police brutality protesters.

"This police media ecosystem is not necessarily a broad representation of what most cops believe," Huffington Post writes. "But inside this echo chamber, which has thousands of users and readers, extremist views dictate the narrative."

Continue Reading
 
 