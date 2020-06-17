Man spray paints ‘white lives matter’ on statue of black hero Arthur Ashe

Vandals in Richmond, Virginia reportedly painted “white lives matter” on a statue of Arthur Ashe, a historic black tennis champion and civil rights activist.

Photos of the graffiti were shared on Twitter Wednesday morning. The statue was also defaced with the initials “WLM.” Photos showed a white man vandalizing the statue. Activists said that he identified himself as “everyone.”

Black Lives Matter activists quickly painted over the tags with “BLM” slogans.

Richmond police were said to be investigating the incident.

View some of the photos below.

Last night someone spray painted “white lives matter” and “wlm” on the Arthur Ashe statue on Monument. Activists subsequently spray-painted over them with “Black Lives Matter” and “BLM” and folks are scrubbing off the earlier slogans now. pic.twitter.com/41sMUH9p2J — Sarah Vogelsong (@SarahVogelsong) June 17, 2020

WLM found all over the Arthur Ashe Statue, which has now been covered with BLM #rva pic.twitter.com/hyQvbr0iVe — Caylin Carbonell (@caycarbs) June 17, 2020

The lone spray paint of “white lives matter” didn’t last long on the Arthur Ashe Monument. “BLM” is now covering the statue where “WLM” was before. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/l5p4GoTyDJ — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) June 17, 2020

A tale of this morning and the Arthur Ashe statue, which has remained untouched until last night/this morning. Someone decided to be an idiot and spray racist messaging on it. pic.twitter.com/yhjjghnYUH — #socialjusticenerd (@BreRVA) June 17, 2020

This man spray painted white lives matter on the Arthur Ashe statue, bystanders got a glimpse of his license plate, South Carolina tags SOC 223 . pic.twitter.com/4zTutlCCea — Jasper the Neutrally Feeling Ghost (@iheartdookey) June 17, 2020

This guy who said his name is “everyone” and a graduate of Benedictine High School just spray painted the Arthur Ashe monument with “white lives matter.” #richmondprotests pic.twitter.com/SBMyIvg6qs — Chris Suarez (@Suarez_CM) June 17, 2020

