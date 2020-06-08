White man cracks black teen in the face with bike chain after dispute over ‘loud music’

In what police are calling a racially motivated attack, a 42-year-old Michigan man has been arrested after he hit a black man in the face with a bike chain. He also reportedly used a racial slur during the attack.
Lee James Mouat, Jr. was charged on Sunday with “assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault and ethnic intimidation,” Fox 6 reports.
The victim, who is 18, had three teeth knocked out and suffered a cut on his lip during the attack. According to the family of the victim, Devin Freelon, Jr., Mouat was angry over loud music and went to his car to retrieve the chain.
Mouat’s bond has been set at $100,000 and he is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.
