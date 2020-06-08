Quantcast
White man cracks black teen in the face with bike chain after dispute over ‘loud music’

Published

1 min ago

on

In what police are calling a racially motivated attack, a 42-year-old Michigan man has been arrested after he hit a black man in the face with a bike chain. He also reportedly used a racial slur during the attack.

Lee James Mouat, Jr. was charged on Sunday with “assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault and ethnic intimidation,” Fox 6 reports.

The victim, who is 18, had three teeth knocked out and suffered a cut on his lip during the attack. According to the family of the victim, Devin Freelon, Jr., Mouat was angry over loud music and went to his car to retrieve the chain.

Mouat’s bond has been set at $100,000 and he is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Black Lives Matter activists were perfectly positioned to expose Trump

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

"Noobs are forever." That's what my partner jokingly said to me this weekend, after the two of us attended the strikingly huge Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest in Philadelphia on Saturday.

This article was originally published at Salon

We were talking about the phalanxes of newcomers to the movement — often identifiable by their well-meaning but tone deaf signs — who had joined with more seasoned BLM protesters who have been at this for years. We'd both been to BLM protests before, most notably an enormous one in New York in 2014, after an NYPD officer choked Eric Garner to death. But there's no question that something has shifted, and lots of people who had previously stayed out of the movement now felt compelled to pick up signs and march in the streets against police brutality.

Man arrested after threatening to shoot up ‘antifa soldiers’ at San Antonio protest

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

A man in San Antonio, Texas, is facing charges of making terroristic threats on social media after he threatened to kill "Antifa soldiers" at Friday's protests in the city, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

In a post to Twitter, David Rangel wrote, "Attn @antifa or any Antifa soldiers coming to San Antonio today. If you show up at the Peal complex I will personally kill you. (Sic) around and find out."

According to police, Rangel has a long history of mental illness and alcohol abuse. He was arrested this Saturday.

Police caught on videos slashing tires amid protests in Minneapolis

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Videos captured cases of officers in military-style uniforms destroying property during the protests over the past week.

Mother Jones compiled the videos and reports, showing officers stabbing tires and photos showing that every tire was slashed in various parking lots in Minneapolis near the protests.

The Star Tribune identified some of the officers caught puncturing tires as state troopers and deputies from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. They admitted it happened at two locations in the city. According to the report, the officers claimed they made the move "strategically" because they wanted to “stop behaviors such as vehicles driving dangerously and at high speeds in and around protesters and law enforcement,” said Minnesota Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bruce Gordon. They then claimed that they only targeted cars that had things in them that “contained items used to cause harm during violent protests” such as rocks and concrete.

