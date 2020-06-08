Quantcast
White Montana man facing charges after berating protestors: ‘Black Lives Matter? F— you!’

Protestors have been demanding justice for George Floyd not only in large urban centers, but also, in small towns like Whitefish, Montana — where, according to NBC Montana reporter Maritsa Georgiou, a local man is facing disorderly conduct charges after confronting nonviolent protesters in a threatening manner.

cell phone video of the protest (where some of the demonstrators carried signs expressing their solidarity with Black Lives Matter) shows 51-year-old Jay Snowden confronting female protestor Samantha Francine and barking, “Black Lives Matter? F*ck you! F*ck you! F*ck you!”

While Snowden was angrily telling the protestors, “F*ck all of you guys,” the largely white crowd chanted,  “Peace-ful, peace-ful, peace-ful.” Video shows a police officer arriving and politely asking Snowden to leave.

Whitefish has a population of around 7800-7900.

Watch the video below:

