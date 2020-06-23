Quantcast
Connect with us

White New York assistant principal is being investigated after racist rant about what she thinks ‘privilege’ is

Published

1 min ago

on

Assistant Principal Deborah Morse-Cunningham is being investigated by her Staten Island school and the NYC Department of Education after she allegedly posted a racist rant on Facebook,” the Daily Mail reported.

The principal, who reportedly makes $130,000 per year, posted about how she, as a white woman, defines “privilege” using outdated stereotypes of Welfare queens and other attacks on young people of color.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Privilege is wearing $200 sneakers when you’ve never had a job. Privilege is wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance,” she wrote.” Privilege is living in public subsidized housing where you don’t have a water bill, where rising property taxes and rents and energy costs have absolutely no effect on the amount of food you can put on your table.”

“Privilege is having as many children as you want, regardless of your employment status, and be able to send them off to daycare or school you don’t pay for,” she also typed.

Her school has a minority enrollment of about 49 percent and nearly 60 percent of the students are economically advantaged.

“Deborah Morse-Cunningham, a longtime educator and assistant principal at New Dorp High School on the South Shore of Staten Island, has decided to use her platform and social media presence to post anti-Black messaging during this time,” a parent’s Change.org petition says demanding her dismissal.

“She recently posted a rant to her public Facebook page, detailing vicious stereotypes and racial profiling directed at the Black community. As someone responsible for the tutelage of our youth, this is especially troubling and problematic rhetoric to say the least,” the petition also says.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the post below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Kamala Harris silences GOP senator on live TV for orchestrating ‘distraction’ on police reform

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) faced off against Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on Tuesday over a disagreement about how to reform policing in the United States.

While speaking on the Senate floor, Harris suggested that Republicans are trying to force through a bill that does not address the concerns of Black Americans.

"We cannot answer their demands with this Republican attempt to obstruct real progress and real justice in our country," Harris said.

Cornyn interrupted to accuse Democrats of "blocking their own lynching bill," which he said is included in the Republican legislation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence voted by mail using old Indiana governor’s mansion address

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen and numerous aides of President Donald Trump voted by mail, according to election records obtained by the Associated Press. In recent weeks, the administration has continued to push debunked conspiracy theories about the practice.
Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Donald Trump thinks coronavirus testing is a plot to destroy him — and no, he’s not kidding

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

At his Tulsa rally on Saturday, Donald Trump may have failed to draw the big crowd or the violent protests he desired, but he did enter a new phase in his efforts to make the coronavirus pandemic disappear through the magical power of lying about it.
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image