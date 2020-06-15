‘White power!’ Anger erupts at Florida golf cart parade as protesters clash with Trump supporters

Things got heated at a pro-Trump golf cart parade in Florida this weekend when insults were hurled back and forth as counter-protesters confronted parade participants with signs.

As the Villages-News points out, multiple confrontations almost devolved into physical fights during the rally that was organized by Villagers for Trump. Video shared by the Villages-News show counter-protesters yelling at golf carts emblazoned with pro-Trump memorabilia, shouting “F*ck Trump” to golf cart occupants, who hurled back their own insults.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point in the video, a Trump-supporting golf cart driver yells “White power!” at the counter-protesters.

“This is a brain-washed cult here and our country is going down the drain,” she said. “We have a pervert, a lying piece of garbage for president, and we need to get rid of him,” counter-protester Sharon Sandler told the Villages-News.

Watch the video below: