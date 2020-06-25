Quantcast
White Sacramento woman punched out after slinging N-word at Black customer

32 mins ago

A woman was captured on video in Sacramento, California saying the the N-word during a confrontation with a Black woman in a convenience store.

The video, posted by TMZ, shows a heated exchange between the two women which quickly turned violent.

The video doesn’t show how the fight began, but the white woman swears she only said “excuse me.” The Black woman said that she heard something different.

The Black woman then says she’ll beat the hell out of the white woman if she ever uses a racial slur again, and then repeatedly demands that she say it. That’s when the white woman drops the racist pejorative.

The white woman then ends up on the floor. The Black woman’s husband said on Facebook that his wife was arrested for assault, though TMZ said that could not be confirmed.

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Neighbors left with black eyes and bitten arms after brawl with GOP New York State Supreme Court Justice

12 mins ago

June 25, 2020

A Republican New York State Supreme Court Justice is being accused by his neighbors of getting into a brawl with them that resulted in one of them getting bit by the judge's wife.

Local news station WKBW reports that Joseph and Gina Mele were accosted by New York State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti and his wife, Maria, after they had allegedly parked their truck in an improper location.

WKBW reviewed security camera footage taken of the incident, which the news station says shows "Grisanti and his wife, Maria, walk onto the driveway of Gina Mele" before "punches are thrown and a string of expletives are unleashed by both parties."

'Treason, Sedition, Insurrection': Trump flips his wig after viewing Fox News interview with Black Lives Matter leader

13 mins ago

June 25, 2020

President Donald Trump declared Black Lives Matter a treasonous movement after seeing a Fox News segment featuring one of the group's leaders.

The network's Martha McCallum hosted Hank Newsome, president of Greater New York Black Lives Matter, on her program Wednesday, and the president reacted Thursday afternoon after the interview was widely shared across social media.

"Black Lives Matter leader states, 'If U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it,'" Trump tweeted. "This is Treason, Sedition, Insurrection!"

McCallum had asked Newsome to justify his past remarks justifying violence in pursuit of civil rights, and he was surprised by the way she framed her question.

Trump loses it after learning NYC will paint Black Lives Matter on the street outside Trump Tower

19 mins ago

June 25, 2020

President Donald Trump was informed Thursday that New York City will also paint a Black Lives Matter mural similar to what Washington, D.C. did.

In Washington, Mayor Muriel Bowser responded to Trump's opposition to BLM by having DC Transit paint the words down 16th Street leading to the White House. Mayor Bill de Blasio will order a similar mural, but outside of Trump Tower.

"Told that @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign," Trump tweeted, forgetting that it's called Tiffany's.

