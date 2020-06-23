Quantcast
Connect with us

White Supremacists suspected of painting N-word, ‘Trump 2020’ and worse at destroyed Santa Fe restaurant

Published

1 min ago

on

The India Palace was vandalized with “white power” and “Trump 2020” graffiti by vandals who caused over $100,0000 in damage, according to the Santa Fe Reporter.

“Tables were overturned, glassware was smashed into piles on the floor. The wine racks were emptied, a statue of a goddess was beheaded and computers were stolen. Food warmers were turned over and destroyed. The front desk area was gutted, plates smashed and the kitchen rendered completely unusable,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Among the items stolen or damaged include supplies that Brown and the Singhs would use to create weekly care packages for downtown’s unhoused population,” the newspaper noted. “While recent acts of vandalism against downtown monuments that some consider racist have brought heightened attention to this sort of crime, this attack is marked by white supremacy, is much more involved and has a personal target.”

“According to the Singhs, last Thursday during a Three Sisters Collective protest on the Plaza an armed man incorrectly parked his car in one of India Palace’s spots. When he was asked to move, he threatened the family with his guns; police were called and collected the vehicle’s information. The man identified himself as a nearby business owner before heading in the direction of the Plaza with multiple guns and magazines,” Santa Fe Reporter explained.

Police are now investigating the incident as a hate crime.

“This case has been classified as a hate crime, and the Santa Fe Police Department is aggressively pursuing those responsible for this disgusting display of hatred and intolerance,” the department said in a press release.

Mayor Alan Webber blasted the “despicable act”:

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch KOB 4 coverage:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Embarrassing’: Trump’s endorsement rejected by Republicans in ‘landslide’ defeat for seat once held by his chief of staff

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Voters in North Carolina went to the polls on Tuesday for a special election to fill the vacancy created when Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) resigned from Congress to serve as Trump's chief of staff.

Trump had repeatedly urged his supporters to back Lynda Bennett in the race for North Carolina's 11th congressional district.

Please let this serve as my Complete and Total Endorsement of a great fighter and ally in North Carolina, @LyndaBennettNC. She is strong on Crime, Borders, Military, our Great Vets & 2A. She will be a great help to me in DC. EARLY VOTING STARTS TODAY. We need Lynda Bennett! #NC11

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The elephant not in the room’: The strange emptiness of the Melania Trump biography

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Mary Jordan prefaces "The Art of Her Deal," her new biography of first lady Melania Trump, with an insider account of the night in October 2016 when the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape was leaked. (That would be the one in which her husband bragged about his propensity to grab unwilling women "by the pussy.") Those were tense hours for the campaign, as senior staff gathered with the candidate around a screen to grapple with the news.
Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Jared Kushner and Brad Parscale are at ‘the top of Trump’s hit list’ following Tulsa disaster: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Top staff at Donald Trump's re-election campaign, including campaign manager Brad Parscale and White House campaign lead Jared Kushner — also the president's son-in-law — appear to be in the president's crosshairs following Saturday's ill-attended "comeback" rally in Tulsa, Okla.

Trump was left visibly shaken after less than 6,200 people showed up to watch him speak at the 19,000-seat BOK arena.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image