WHO says COVID-19 cases will soon hit 10 million mark
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom said on Wednesday he expected the number of novel coronavirus cases around the world, now at about 9.3 million, to reach 10 million next week.
Tedros also told a news briefing he backed Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban pilgrims from abroad from attending the annual Haj pilgrimage to help limit the spread of the virus.
He said WHO was now supporting many countries in dealing with difficulties obtaining oxygen concentrators, devices that boost the flow of oxygen to support the breathing of COVID-19 sufferers. “Demand is outstripping supply,” he said.
Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme, said the pandemic for many countries in the Americas had not yet peaked, and that it was “still intense”, especially in Central and South America.
“I would characterise the situation as still evolving, not having reached its peak yet, and likely to result in sustained numbers of cases and deaths in the coming weeks,” Ryan said.
Many countries in the region have experienced 25-50% increases in cases in the last week, he said.
(REUTERS)
‘IRS is just making this up’: Legal experts slam Trump admin for demanding inmates return COVID-19 relief
After hundreds of thousands of dollars of coronavirus relief payments were sent to people in prisons across the U.S., the IRS is trying to get the money back, according to a report from KTLA5.
The IRS claims the money was sent mistakenly, even though legislation authorizing the payments doesn't specifically exclude prisoners. The IRS also hasn't detailed what legal authority gives it the right to reclaim the money. On the IRS website, it mentions the Social Security Act, which bars prisoners from receiving some types of old-age and survivor insurance benefit payments.
COVID-19
Brazil starts testing Oxford coronavirus vaccine
Researchers in Brazil began administering an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University to volunteers, the Federal University of Sao Paulo said Wednesday.
The vaccine, developed together with pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca, is one of the most promising of the dozens that researchers worldwide are racing to test and bring to market.
Known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, it is already being tested in volunteers in Britain, and is due to start being administered this week in South Africa, as well.
The Federal University of Sao Paulo (UNIFESP), which is coordinating the study in Brazil, said in a statement its researchers had begun issuing the first doses Tuesday to health workers with a high likelihood of coming into contact with the new coronavirus, including doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers.
COVID-19
2020 New York marathon canceled over pandemic: organizer
New York's famed marathon, planned for November 1, 2020, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Wednesday.
Calling the cancellation "incredibly disappointing," Michael Capiraso, head of the New York Road Runners organization, said "it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective."
The world's largest marathon -- 53,640 runners finished in 2019 -- New York's race was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020
"While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first," said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement.