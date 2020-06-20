‘Why not a Black woman?’ Consensus grows around Biden’s VP
Joe Biden is facing growing calls to select a Black woman as his running mate as an acknowledgement of their critical role in the Democratic Party and a response to the nationwide protests against racism and inequality.The shifting dynamics were clear late Thursday when Amy Klobuchar took herself out of contention for the vice presidency. The Minnesota senator, who is white, told MSNBC that “this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.”Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has already pledged to select a woman as his vice president to energize the party’s base wit…
2020 Election
Florida Gov. DeSantis defends decision to appeal ruling on felon voting law, cites victims’ needs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis defended his decision to appeal a federal judge’s ruling over Florida’s felon voting law, saying that felons should be required to pay back all restitution to victims before voting, even if they can’t afford to do so.“If somebody gets robbed, they have a right to have restitution paid to them,” he said during a Friday news conference in Miami. “We hardly ever talk about victims anymore in this country. There are people that are victimized by violent crimes in particular who I think we need to be standing up for.”Amendment 4, passed by Florida voters in 201... (more…)
2020 Election
Trump believes his followers are a bunch of racist morons
Twitter was once again forced to add a correction to one of Donald Trump's lies. The social media site lets most of the president's falsehoods pass — keeping up with them all is an admittedly inhuman task — but not this latest, in which Trump shared a fake video that was an such an ugly, racist provocation that Twitter slapped a warning label on it to alert viewers it had been "manipulated."
This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham, Martha McSally among GOP candidates who took money from alleged racist
A number of Republican candidates for Senate and Congress accepted recent campaign donations from Timothy Mellon, a GOP megadonor and heir to the Mellon family fortune, who used derogatory stereotypes to describe Black Americans in his 2015 autobiography.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Mellon, the 77-year-old founder of a railway shipping company and scion of one of America's wealthiest industrial-age families, has given $40 million to three GOP super PACs and tens of thousands of dollars to various Republican candidates and their PACs, according to Federal Election Commission records.