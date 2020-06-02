William Barr personally gave order to disperse protesters ahead of Trump photo op, DOJ confirms
The Attorney General of the United States personally issued an order for peaceful protesters to be moved ahead of President Donald Trump’s recent walk outside the White House grounds, a report said on Tuesday.
A Justice Department official confirmed to The Washington Post that Attorney General William Barr gave the order when he was seen outside the White House prior to the president’s walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church.
But on Monday, a White House spokesperson had denied that the protesters were moved to accommodate the president.
“The perimeter was expanded to help enforce the city’s 7 p.m. curfew in the same area where rioters attempted to burn down one of our nation’s most historic churches the night before,” Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere told ABC News. “Protesters were given three warnings by the U.S. Park Police.”
‘That is not her Bible’: Kellyanne Conway attacks bishop who criticized Trump photo op
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday lashed out at Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington over criticism of President Donald Trump's photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church.
Buddle had issued a statement condemning the president's actions after active duty military cleared the streets of protesters so that he could have his picture taken in front of the church.
“He took the symbols sacred to our tradition and stood in front of a house of prayer in full expectation that would be a celebratory moment," she said.
Fox reporter gets earful over looting question: ‘Your ancestors profited off me and that’s repercussions’
A reporter for Fox affiliate KTTV in Los Angeles got an earful from Santa Monica residents after he asked why protesters were so upset following the police killing of George Floyd.
After apparent looting in Santa Monica on Sunday, reporter Phil Shuman asked a bystander to explain the unrest.
"It's just collective anger," the man said.
"Collective anger at what?" Shuman wondered.
"You already know," the bystander replied. "At the injustices that's been happening. Look, cops are killing people. They are breaking the rules."
"Well, one cop is accused of killing one person," Shuman interrupted.