William Barr personally gave order to disperse protesters ahead of Trump photo op, DOJ confirms

The Attorney General of the United States personally issued an order for peaceful protesters to be moved ahead of President Donald Trump’s recent walk outside the White House grounds, a report said on Tuesday.

A Justice Department official confirmed to The Washington Post that Attorney General William Barr gave the order when he was seen outside the White House prior to the president’s walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church.

But on Monday, a White House spokesperson had denied that the protesters were moved to accommodate the president.

“The perimeter was expanded to help enforce the city’s 7 p.m. curfew in the same area where rioters attempted to burn down one of our nation’s most historic churches the night before,” Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere told ABC News. “Protesters were given three warnings by the U.S. Park Police.”