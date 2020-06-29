Quantcast
Connect with us

Wisconsin Republicans demanded people vote in person in April — but 80 percent of them voted absentee

Published

1 min ago

on

Wisconsin Republicans have come out against vote-by-mail. Yet, when A Better Wisconsin Together looked into the way Republican legislators in the state voted, they found 80 percent of them voted absentee, or by mail, reported the Wisconsin State-Journal.

Wisconsin’s primary election became a source of a super spreading disaster for the coronavirus after people went to the polls in April. The Democratic governor had wanted to delay the election to try and protect people from greater exposure to the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, who is also the Senate majority leader and is running for Congress, came out against mail voting in May saying that the voter list had not been “cleaned up” to remove people who he thinks should not be on the voter rolls.

“Wisconsin has online registration, excuse-free absentee voting, early in-person voting, and Election Day registration, making it easier to vote in Wisconsin than most other states,” Fitzgerald said. He then voted by mail in April the report said.

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos claimed that there was nothing wrong with voting in person and claimed it was perfectly safe, while completely covered head to toe in personal protective equipment that hospitals were desperate for in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vos voted by mail in the state’s presidential primary in February, but he now opposes people voting by mail.

The coronavirus outbreak that increased cases due to the April election has prompted a huge discussion about a vote-by-mail election in November so that all Americans know that they will be protected.

Trump has come out against vote-by-mail, in particular, Michigan mailing voters an application for them to vote absentee. Sunday evening, Trump seemed confused about the idea, saying that he now supports absentee voting, which is a mailed vote, but he opposes votes by mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at the Wisconsin State-Journal.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Here’s what Trump’s ‘white power’ tweet reveals

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

To this point in his presidency, Donald Trump has told more than 19,000 public lies.

However, he recently did something very much out of character: He was honest about his inner thoughts and true beliefs.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP congressman pleads ignorance after name-dropping a slain ‘boogaloo boy’ to deny police racism

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) posited during a congressional debate last week that not enough attention is being paid to white victims of police shootings, such as Duncan Lemp, who was fatally shot during a police raid at his home in March.

But as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel points out, a pro-gun right-wing organization mentions Lemp's name quite often, namely the "boogaloo" movement. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Lemp's killing "helped solidify the nascent boogaloo movement into a defined online subculture."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump banks on a replay of 2016 as his poll numbers sink

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

His poll numbers sinking four months from the US presidential election, Donald Trump invoked his 2016 victory Monday, saying he is confident history will repeat itself on November 3.

"Sorry to inform the Do Nothing Democrats, but I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers," he tweeted, without saying what they were.

"Just like 2016, the @nytimes Polls are Fake! The @FoxNews Polls are a JOKE!" he added, pointing to national polls that four years ago had Democrat Hillary Clinton winning the presidency.

Over the past several weeks, however, all national polls have pointed in the same direction: Trump well behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image