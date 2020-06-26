Quantcast
Woman charged with indecent exposure after harassing kids who wrote ‘Black Lives Matter’ in beach sand

Published

39 mins ago

on

During an argument over the words “Black Lives Matter” being drawn in the sand on a beach in South Carolina, a woman decided to expose herself. Now she’s being charged with indecent exposure, WBTW reports.

According to the police report, a group of children were writing “Black Lives Matter” and “defund the police” in the sand when a group sitting near them became offended and started to erase the words from the sand.

When an argument between the families broke out, people began recording the incident on their phones. That’s when 53-year-old Kimberly Eugenia Allen walked up to the camera and exposed her breasts.

Allen was charged with indecent exposure and released on $1,000 bond.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Biden knows that no one makes a stronger case against Trump ‘than Trump himself’: op-ed

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Writing in The Week this Friday, Windsor Mann points to new polling that shows President Trump trailing Joe Biden nationally by 14 points. According to Mann, Trump's handling of the coronavirus and unrest in the wake of George Floyd's death plays a large role in the numbers.

Republicans are criticizing Biden for "hiding in his basement," but according to Mann, this is a "compliment masquerading as a criticism."

"That Biden is staying at home during a pandemic is a testament to his deference to public health and his political savvy," Mann writes. "Biden knows that no one makes a stronger case against Trump than Trump himself."

2020 Election

Trump could ‘monetize’ a loss to Biden — and make millions of dollars from his far-right MAGA base: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

When marketing/advertising veteran Donny Deutsch appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday, June 26, the centrist Democrat had a lot to say about what President Donald Trump will do if he loses to former Vice President Joe Biden in November. Deutsch theorized that Trump would find a way to “monetize” a loss, and he made an excellent point. If Biden is sworn in as president of the United States in January 2021, it won’t be the end of Trump’s political career — and Americans would still have the misfortune of being subjected to his political views on a daily basis.

Continue Reading
 

Conservatives revolt against Trump-loving Texas governor after he orders bars to re-close during pandemic

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Trump-loving Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is facing a backlash among hardcore conservatives who are upset that he is ordering bars in the state to re-close in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In an announcement made Friday morning, Abbott said he is ordering the closure of bars and is asking restaurants to reduce their capacities back to 50 percent occupancy until the rate of transmission of the disease slows down.

Continue Reading
 
 
