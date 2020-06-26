Woman charged with indecent exposure after harassing kids who wrote ‘Black Lives Matter’ in beach sand

During an argument over the words “Black Lives Matter” being drawn in the sand on a beach in South Carolina, a woman decided to expose herself. Now she’s being charged with indecent exposure, WBTW reports.

According to the police report, a group of children were writing “Black Lives Matter” and “defund the police” in the sand when a group sitting near them became offended and started to erase the words from the sand.

When an argument between the families broke out, people began recording the incident on their phones. That’s when 53-year-old Kimberly Eugenia Allen walked up to the camera and exposed her breasts.

Allen was charged with indecent exposure and released on $1,000 bond.