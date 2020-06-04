Woman flips out at kids playing in a toy car at the park: ‘They don’t have a driver’s license!’

Children were playing in a park area with an electronic toy car when an older woman lashed out at them.

“These kids are driving all over the place,” the woman complains.

“They’re playing. That’s what the park is for,” the woman filming the video responds.

“I never saw a car in here before,” the older woman complained.

“It’s a Power Wheels car, ma’am. It’s a toy,” she explained.

“What bothers me is you have a little kid in here and he doesn’t have a driver’s license. He’s just a little kid!” the older woman complains.

The woman filing the video cracks up laughing.

“You’re not with them!” the older woman shouts.

“It’s not a real car,” the woman filming the video tried to explain through laughter.

See the video below: