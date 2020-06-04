Quantcast
Woman flips out at kids playing in a toy car at the park: ‘They don’t have a driver’s license!’

Published

1 min ago

on

Children were playing in a park area with an electronic toy car when an older woman lashed out at them.

“These kids are driving all over the place,” the woman complains.

“They’re playing. That’s what the park is for,” the woman filming the video responds.

“I never saw a car in here before,” the older woman complained.

“It’s a Power Wheels car, ma’am. It’s a toy,” she explained.

“What bothers me is you have a little kid in here and he doesn’t have a driver’s license. He’s just a little kid!” the older woman complains.

The woman filing the video cracks up laughing.

“You’re not with them!” the older woman shouts.

“It’s not a real car,” the woman filming the video tried to explain through laughter.

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

‘Putin’s favorite’ ex-congressman is lobbying Pence’s coronavirus task force on behalf of a medical company linked to Giuliani

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) is now lobbying for a company promising a cure for coronavirus. According to The Daily Beast, the company is led by California businessman Tim Yale, who’s working with Rudy Giuliani on a documentary on Joe Biden and Ukraine.

"The company, Linear Therapies, is seeking to develop drugs that can both prevent people from getting the virus and cure them if they do," the Beast's Lachlan Markay reports. "And Rohrbacher’s role is pretty simple: use his political connections to pitch Vice President Mike Pence’s office, which is playing a leading role on the White House coronavirus task force."

Breaking Banner

John Kelly fact-checks ‘confused’ Trump for claiming he fired Mattis: ‘The president has clearly forgotten’

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Former chief-of-staff Gen. John Kelly fact-checked President Donald Trump in a statement Thursday about the claim he fired the former Defense Department secretary.

"Probably the only thing Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General," tweeted Trump on Wednesday. "I asked for his letter of resignation, and felt great about it. His nickname was 'Chaos', which I didn’t like, and changed to 'Mad Dog.'"

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1268347256748507136

Kelly explained that it appears the president forgot what happened.

Breaking Banner

Barr insists ‘no correlation’ between gassing protesters and Trump’s visit to cleared square

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr insisted there was "no correlation" between protesters being gassed out of Lafayette Park and President Donald Trump's visit a short time later to a nearby historic church.

The president walked across the cleared park Monday to pose for photos at St. John's Episcopal Church after the U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops fired chemical irritant and rubber bullets at peaceful protesters, but Barr claimed there was no connection.

"I am interested in carrying out the law enforcement functions of the federal government and to protect federal facilities and federal personnel and also to address the rioting that was interfering with the government's function," Barr said. "That was what we were doing."

