Woman who ran over Philly cop during looting faces attempted murder charge
PHILADELPHIA — A Southwest Philadelphia woman has been charged with attempted murder for running over a police officer with her car during looting sparked by protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday.Angela Hall, 41, was attempting to flee the 700 block of Chestnut Street in Old City on May 30 when she stuck Officer Antonio Nieves, who was on bike patrol and attempted to stop her vehicle, Krasner said.“This individual’s criminal actions are egregious and resulted in serious, possibly permanent injuries to a police o…
Latest Headlines
Jeffrey Epstein grand jury records will stay sealed for now: judge
MIAMI — Records that could reveal whether there was any wrongdoing by Palm Beach prosecutors in their handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case will remain sealed, at least for now, a judge has ruled.Palm Beach County Circuit Court Chief Judge Krista Marx dismissed portions of a lawsuit filed by the Palm Beach Post that sought release of the 2006 state grand jury probe into Epstein’s sex crimes.In her Monday order, Marx concluded that the Post had no standing to demand that the state attorney, Dave Aronberg, or the county clerk, Sharon Bock, unseal the documents. Rather, it should have sought a cou... (more…)
Breaking Banner
NJ prison guard among group that reenacted George Floyd’s killing as protesters marched by
A video posted on social media shows a group of men, including a New Jersey state corrections officer, taunting and mocking protesters in Gloucester County Monday - with one kneeling on a man’s neck, reenacting the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.The officer has been suspended, officials said Tuesday.Floyd’s death over Memorial Day weekend has set off protests across the world.That was the case Monday, when peaceful, chanting protesters marched along Delsea Drive in Franklinville, an unincorporated community in Franklin Township.As the protest passed by a property, a group of men, ... (more…)
Latest Headlines
LGBTQ rights group calls attention to violence against trans people of color, amid racial inequality protests
LGBTQ rights advocates are urging racial inequality protesters to not overlook the violence faced by transgender people of color.“I don’t think that anybody would say that there’s been enough attention focused on and around trans people and the state of violence they live in,” author and human rights advocate Tori Cooper told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.As the Human Rights Campaign’s director of community engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative, Cooper works for the empowerment of the transgender community focusing on public safety and public education.“I think it is a weakness of... (more…)