Women call BS after LAPD cop claims someone put a tampon in his Starbucks’ Frappuccino

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department cop stopped by Starbucks at a Target to grab a Frappuccino and found something inside he claimed was a used tampon.

Reporter Bill Melugin from FOX LA, said in a Twitter thread that he and the LAPD are investigating the situation and getting video of the incident.

“This disgusting assault on a police officer was carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency,” said the Los Angeles Police Protective League in a statement. “We hope they are publicly exposed, fired, arrested, and prosecuted for their cowardly and repugnant actions.”

BREAKING: Sources tell me an off duty LAPD officer allegedly found a tampon halfway thru his Frappuccino at a Starbucks in Diamond Bar on Friday. I’m told he used his police credit union debit card. Sheriff’s Dept. confirms they took a report & they’re now investigating. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/HdLTreNuur — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 23, 2020

But as one woman pointed out, that’s not a tampon.

“For a while this morning I kept thinking to myself, ‘did a reporter put in this much work and not even realize this isn’t a tampon?'” she tweeted

for a while this morning i kept thinking to myself, "did a reporter put in this much work and not even realise this isn't a tampon?" but then i remembered that when Sally Ride went into space for a week, even the dudes at NASA were all "IS 100 TAMPONS ENOUGH FOR A WEEK?" https://t.co/jWNqefdJAg — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) June 23, 2020

It sent many into laughing at both the male reporter and the LAPD officers. In nearly every case where an officer claimed something was put in their food or they were attacked by a fast-food worker, it was proved to be an accident or the officer did it to him or herself. So, many are questioning the validity of the claim.

See the tweets below:

IT IS CALLED A VENTI MENSECHINO COME ON — Ambassador of Long Chile, HOME OF ANTIFA (@ouisequitur) June 23, 2020

People with periods never have a tampon on them when they need one – so you can bet we aren’t wasting one by putting it in your Starbucks. — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) June 23, 2020

“WHO ORDERED THE HALF CAF SKIM MILK LATTE WITH A SHOT OF MENSES????” — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) June 23, 2020

they should feel grateful: I heard that at Coffee Bean in LA, they just toss a half filled diva cup into your frappuccino. — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) June 23, 2020

“Kim, get the tampon bag.” “Surely you don’t mean…” “KIM, I SAID GET THE TAMPON BAG.” https://t.co/054G29gZCQ — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) June 23, 2020

Idk about other baristas but 1. In no fucking way do I know wtf a "police credit union" debit card looks like, 2. In no fucking way do baristas have time to casually have tampons on hand during the 30 seconds it takes to make a frappuccino, and https://t.co/Z6EllG0HFK — Dario Martinez (@Dario_mrtnz) June 23, 2020

the frappuccino blender only goes for 11 seconds i promise we do not have time to whip out a whole ass tampon and put it in your frappuccino in ELEVEN SECONDS https://t.co/UKdFHip8Ge — lily (@lilystgermain) June 23, 2020

Ok but that’s not a tampon. https://t.co/W9VxueEpJI — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) June 23, 2020

That is awfully long for a tampon and they usually don’t fall apart like that in liquid so quickly. That would be a design flaw. Also, no string is visible here. https://t.co/IFfPdgyWbw — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) June 23, 2020

This is another hoax made by a man that has no idea what a saturated tampon looks like. Do you know how fast baristas have to work to complete orders, ESPECIALLY at Target locations? Like 45-60 seconds while people are watching. I’m looking forward to how this turns out lmao https://t.co/FoDXaDlXYd — a bitch who didn’t ask you (@BtSquared2) June 23, 2020

things: 1) that’s not a USED tampon b/c no one takes out their USED tampon, puts it into their pocket, and puts it in anyone’s drink

2) tampons don’t deteriorate like that – we’d all have TSS

3) tampons don’t expand LONGER. Tampons are not dicks

4) THAT IS NOT A FUCKING TAMPON pic.twitter.com/jja3KWG0Jr — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) June 23, 2020

That…is not what a tampon looks like https://t.co/nFeUfxjz9f — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) June 23, 2020

One of the reasons we shouldn't protect young men from information about women's reproductive health because it's deemed as "gross" is they will end up not knowing what a Tampon looks like when they get older. https://t.co/LUr3jFkqo9 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 23, 2020

no matter how long you soaked a tampon in a coffee milkshake, it wouldn’t get soft enough to be poked through with a plastic straw.

also, you know, cops KEEP MAKING UP STORIES ABOUT TAINTED FOOD AND THEY’RE NEVER TRUE! https://t.co/6LusmSuD5T — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) June 23, 2020

like ive seen a lot of tampons in my life and that resembles none of them — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) June 23, 2020

either way everything a cop says is a lie until proven otherwise, especially after the shake shack debacle — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) June 23, 2020

and yet @BillFOXLA wrote a whole ass story about a tampon that is not a tampon. copaganda is a powerful force — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) June 23, 2020

neither bill fox la nor the LAPD union knows what a tampon is and yet they have both issued Firm Statements — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) June 23, 2020

LAPD union when police brutality is caught on tape: let’s not rush to judgment LAPD union when an alleged tampon is allegedly found in a cop’s frappuccino: THIS EVIL MUST BE DESTROYED https://t.co/tmIWui2lqb — Ed Overbeek (@EdOverbeek) June 23, 2020

Idk about y'all, but if I see my coworker reach for a tampon to put in a Frappuccino… I don't care who the potential victim is I'm looking at em like wtf is you doing? pic.twitter.com/QqxZ4n8KUb — Ang P (@AngTheFuture) June 23, 2020

the "cop finds tampon in drink [picture of an object that is extremely not a tampon]" is so fucking funny — Fiora (@FioraAeterna) June 23, 2020

To all the men who are sharing a photo of 6 twisted bounty quicker picker uppers soaked in a Frappuccino, it is very clear you do not know what a tampon looks like — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) June 23, 2020

People care more about a not-a-tampon in an off duty officer’s Frappuccino than they do about Breonna Taylor’s life. pic.twitter.com/BC6t0ehgF7 — 𝚁𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 ✨ (@lelechir) June 23, 2020

retweet if u have never seen a tampon that looks like this. tryna see sum. https://t.co/mDBB8NEyaB — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) June 23, 2020

Does the cop think women keep tampons on their person at all times for this reason to spike a drink? Like Buffy always has a stake? Or do they think this was whipped out special from the vagina? — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) June 23, 2020

I just sacrificed the last of my morning coffee…this is what a tampon looks like after 5 minutes in coffee. You cannot stick a pen through it and even when ripped open it holds its shape surprisingly well. And it looks nothing like that picture. pic.twitter.com/p05MOZuhNf — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) June 23, 2020

I love your forensic analysis here. In my experience things that are pulled out of food products that can look like tampons or human body parts (penis, fingers) are often mold. Happens every once in a while & gets referred to the medical examiner. See: https://t.co/3wHfKO8LeZ — Judy Melinek M.D. (@drjudymelinek) June 23, 2020

The funniest thing about the police tampon frappuccino story is that the Shake Shack poison story was fully debunked literally yesterday; it's like the cops waited and then said "well shit, that one's a bust, let's try this story!" — West Midlands Nice (@joemacare) June 23, 2020

y’all REALLY believe that a starbucks employee had the fucking time to just pull out a tampon and place it in a frappuccino without anyone noticing? really? — aryaunna (@aunnas_thoughts) June 23, 2020

I think all of us tampon users (23 yrs of experience here) can agree that wasn’t a tampon — acab spring (@purplerainblue) June 23, 2020

Just fished this tampon out of my McCafe. Are values are under attack pic.twitter.com/xui0CjHTgd — mugatu zoolander (@alexqarbuckle) June 23, 2020

that's…. that really doesn't look like a tampon. https://t.co/JovINGSUI1 — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) June 23, 2020

That's not a tampon. I can't wait to see the footage, because there's literally no space in a Target Starbucks to store anything much less what looks like cotton batting. https://t.co/NkrFD6QZ23 — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) June 23, 2020

I’m literally sitting here trying to think of HOW a Starbucks employee could successfully get a tampon into a Frappuccino… pic.twitter.com/0ejR1OD7kX — Amanda Ashley (@AmandaAshPlease) June 23, 2020

So someone would have to just have a used tampon in their apron pocket next to the markers and whatnot and then dropped it into a drink in front of 10 other employees, who are all Starbucks sycophants because that’s who works there — c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) June 23, 2020