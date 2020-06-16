Woman holds Black family ‘hostage’ in Krogers parking lot and calls the cops – after child steps on a shelf

An incident that took place this Saturday at a Kroger in Detroit was captured on video by a black woman who says she was confronted by a white woman who blocked her car, refusing to allow her to leave, Fox2 reports.
According to Shaneeka Montgomery-Strickland, she was trying to leave the store parking lot when the woman stood behind her car.
“This needs to be known. You can’t just stay hush hush about everything and keep on letting people get away with nonsense,” c said, adding that the confrontation started when her son tried to grab a bottle of Gatorade from off the store shelf.
“She said, ‘Oh my god, they went up to get they Gatorade and I’m trying to shop here.’ It was irateness,” she told Fox2. “I told her please don’t yell at them and then she started yelling at me. And I said, ‘You don’t have to yell at me, they got the Gatorade.’ And a lot of people where, if you’re short you’re going to go up there and grab what you need. There’s not a lot of workers in the aisle, you have to do what you have to do and you move on.”
The woman continued to harass Montgomery-Strickland as they went out to the parking lot.
“She still went to her car, came back with the baby in the cart, called me the b word, then she stood behind my car because I started videotaping after that,” she said.
The woman ultimately called the police on Montgomery-Strickland.
Watch Fox2’s report on the story below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.