Woman holds Black family ‘hostage’ in Krogers parking lot and calls the cops – after child steps on a shelf

An incident that took place this Saturday at a Kroger in Detroit was captured on video by a black woman who says she was confronted by a white woman who blocked her car, refusing to allow her to leave, Fox2 reports.

According to Shaneeka Montgomery-Strickland, she was trying to leave the store parking lot when the woman stood behind her car.

“This needs to be known. You can’t just stay hush hush about everything and keep on letting people get away with nonsense,” c said, adding that the confrontation started when her son tried to grab a bottle of Gatorade from off the store shelf.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She said, ‘Oh my god, they went up to get they Gatorade and I’m trying to shop here.’ It was irateness,” she told Fox2. “I told her please don’t yell at them and then she started yelling at me. And I said, ‘You don’t have to yell at me, they got the Gatorade.’ And a lot of people where, if you’re short you’re going to go up there and grab what you need. There’s not a lot of workers in the aisle, you have to do what you have to do and you move on.”

The woman continued to harass Montgomery-Strickland as they went out to the parking lot.

“She still went to her car, came back with the baby in the cart, called me the b word, then she stood behind my car because I started videotaping after that,” she said.

The woman ultimately called the police on Montgomery-Strickland.

Watch Fox2’s report on the story below: