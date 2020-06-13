Worries Trump is ‘deteriorating rapidly’ after video shows him struggling to walk down a ramp: ‘They can’t hide this much longer’

Commentators on Twitter worried about President Donald Trump’s physical and mental health after video showed him struggling while descending a ramp following his graduation address at West Point.

“He minces down the ramp taking tiny baby steps and staring at his shoes, then pulls up big at the end, and blusters through the last step like he’s Patton surveying a battlefield full of knocked out panzers,” Mike Rochschild posted on Twitter.

Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

Here’s some of what people said of Trump’s gait:

They can’t hide this much more. He is deteriorating rapidly! — John (@DotDotDot_John) June 13, 2020

How can people not see he is not well?! — Ree (@ree_tweets_) June 13, 2020

There was *nothing* normal in that. He watched every tentative step like a child on a set of steel stairs. He is seriously impaired and it's now visible to the whole world. — Debbie Hemenway (@DebbieHemenway) June 13, 2020

It's really frustrating that evidence points to something going on, and no one is being honest with the public about it. Some medical conditions make someone unfit to serve as President. The public has a right to know, particularly since he's running for a second term. — JaelynnCA (@jaelynnCA) June 13, 2020

The neurosyphilis shuffle. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) June 13, 2020

He never swings his arms. Very weird. — Izwiz (@Izwiz55) June 13, 2020

Yeah, but he totally saved it with those super energetic last 2 steps! — Yoonified (@UnifiedDivyde) June 13, 2020

He’s so proud of himself when he makes it down. 😂 — Sharon Way (@SharonWay5) June 13, 2020

They honestly can't hide his decline any longer. — Marie🌊🧢🌊 Sims☂️✌🇺🇸 (@Marie660816) June 13, 2020

Don’t tell me this is a healthy man. It’s a ramp… https://t.co/wuN6chwagD — Stacey (@sshruff1) June 13, 2020

Feels to me as if more people are taking notice of signs of Trump's physical challenges. The right arm movement, gingerly gait, speaking/syntax issues. https://t.co/I4NnqOkYvG — Blank Slate (@blankslate2017) June 13, 2020

Now Fox News will pull out victim card for Trump and say that "Democrats are attacking Trump when his health is not good" bla bla bla…. https://t.co/iNrKlDDE1z — Pantomath (@pantomath__) June 13, 2020

I’ve seen a lot of videos that show Twump terrified by stairs, but evidently ramps scare him even more. Either that or he has a physical issue that’s being concealed. https://t.co/2Dx1DSquFb — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 13, 2020

With the music as a counterpoint, this is emitting gale-force Veep/Curb Your Enthusiasm end credits energy https://t.co/m49H9YrIGn — turtlesallthewaydown (@anne_thayer) June 13, 2020

My father is almost 10 years older than Trump. He walks normally but if I saw him walking like this his butt would be at the doctor's stat. https://t.co/vJvvE3agq9 — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) June 13, 2020

How can anyone watch this (along with his inability to hold a small glass of water without the assistance of both hands) and not understand that in addition to him being a horrible human and an utter criminal, he is also deeply not ok medically? https://t.co/vAPElbIkEl — Callie Miller (@calliemiller) June 13, 2020