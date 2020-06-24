Quantcast
Connect with us

WWE tried to circumvent COVID-19 lockdowns — now their Florida facility is being hit with the coronavirus

Published

2 hours ago

on

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver sounded the alarm about the way that the WWE manipulated the system to be able to continue holding matches and meet their television commitments when states were shut down from the coronavirus.

Now it seems that is coming back to bite them. The Orlando facility the WWE has been using for its performance has been overcome with COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ cited the ProWrestlingSheet, which reported at least three people were positive thus far. They aren’t calling it an “outbreak” because it isn’t a large group that has been confirmed to have the virus.

After being late to reopen and then deciding to reopen for Memorial Day, Florida has experienced a huge spike in cases, crossing the 109,000 mark.

There were 3,286 COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, and 5,508 reported on Wednesday, setting a new record for the state.

“The state of Florida early on designated professional sports and media production with a national audience as an essential service, so long as it’s closed to the general public,” said John Oliver in May. “So, the WWE has continued staging shows in Florida, holding matches in front of empty chairs, but that requires a lot more people than just those two wrestlers. You need production crews working together in close proximity. And while the WWE maintains its safety measures are as comprehensive as they can possibly be, one employee wrote an anonymous letter to a Florida county commissioner asking them to shut the tapings down because ‘despite sanitary precautions, we cannot maintain social distancing and have to touch other people.’ But it’s easy to see why CEO Vince McMahon doesn’t mind them taking that risk, as he told investors on a recent earnings call, viewers want to see new matches.”

Read the full report at ProWrestlingSheet.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

A Politico reporter tried to profile a group of Black voters — it didn’t go well

Published

1 min ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

The worst political journalism results from a reporter parachuting into a community he or she isn't familiar with, interviewing a handful of colorful characters and spinning what they say into a counter-intuitive "report" designed to attract lots of clicks. This kind of "reporting" requires the journalist to approach their subject as if they just descended from an alien ship and have no prior knowledge of American politics. It privileges anecdotes over data, and ultimately makes readers less knowledgeable about what's going on.

In a "letter to Washington" published on Wenesday, Politico's Chief Political Correspondent, Tim Alberta, provides a master-class on this genre. Alberta visited a  cookout in an affluent suburb of Detroit, where he was "dazed" to find a predominantly African-American crowd "who spent Sunday afternoons sipping Mimosas and playing spades." Patronizingly, he writes that "these were Black people who were going to vote." (The title of the piece is ‘I’m Tired of Being the Help,’ which is less offensive than the right-wing rhetoric about African -American voters being stuck on a "Democrat plantation," but not by much.)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer grills Bolton on his refusal to provide impeachment testimony: ‘Is your conscience clear?’

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, anchor Wolf Blitzer pressed former National Security Adviser John Bolton on his refusal to testify in the impeachment trial — and Bolton defended his decision.

"You could have made a difference," said Blitzer.

"I don't agree," said Bolton.

"You might have made a difference because you spent 17 months in the inner circles of the White House working with the president, and you might have influenced some of your fellow Republicans," said Blitzer.

"The Democrats in the House, by determining right from the get-go that they were going to focus only on the Ukraine situation ... drove House Republicans who might have been open to a broader consideration, less partisan consideration," insisted Bolton. "They drove those republicans into their partisan corner and it had the same effect in the Senate."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pence misleads Republicans on Capitol Hill by saying not that many counties have COVID-19 increases: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence was either given outdated information or he's choosing to ignore the recent COID-19 outbreak making its way through the southern United States.

Speaking to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the Washington Post cited senators present for the meeting. who revealed Pence was trying to give positive information to the officials concerned about another coronavirus explosion that forces another shutdown.

Pence told the officials that the numbers are rising but it isn't as concerning because the mortality rate isn't increasing. Pence said that this was likely due to new COVID-19 cases being among younger and healthier people. It could also be due to the early days of the latest outbreak. The spike has only been increasing in the past two weeks.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image