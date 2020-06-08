‘You don’t need training to be a human being’: CNN’s Cuomo lays into lawyer for cop charged in George Floyd’s death
On CNN Monday, anchor Chris Cuomo invited on Earl Gray, the lawyer defending Minneapolis ex-police officer Thomas Lane, and sparred with him over his client’s treatment of George Floyd.
“He did everything that he thought he was supposed to do,” said Gray. “He went into the ambulance and he’s the one doing CPR. He’s the man of compassion. He’s not a violent person … can you imagine the difficulty of getting my client a fair trial, the presumption of innocence in an unbiased jury? When?”
“Listen. You’ve got to deal with the optics of what we’ve been able to see,” said Cuomo. “You and I probably have never seen a case where someone kneels on the throat of somebody as long as happened with George Floyd. Chauvin’s attorney is going to have to answer for himself. But the reason I wanted you on here was to help people understand how something that looks so obviously wrong — forget about training. You don’t need training to be a human being. Citizens weren’t supposed to be involved, these officers were supposed to do what’s right. And we know — you and I know from all that we’ve seen, minutes and minutes with this guy with his knee on his neck, was wrong.”
