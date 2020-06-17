Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Zero chance of stopping it’: Ex-White House lawyer calls Trump ‘desperate and incompetent’ for trying to stop Bolton book

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Solicitor General Neal Katyal explained that President Donald Trump has no real hope of stopping John Bolton’s book from being spread far and wide and his efforts seem “desperate and incompetent.”

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace cited Peter Baker’s latest story citing excerpts of Bolton’s book and explained that in the George W. Bush White House, where she worked, the revelations would be referred to the Justice Department for prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is the corruption criminal?” she asked.

“It very well could be,” said Katyal. “I think that that’s exactly the right question. A lot of people are focusing on Bolton and his motivation and stuff. the story here is not Bolton. The story is Donald Trump and the fact that his top aide, his former national security adviser, is documenting a pattern of definitely impeachable and indeed criminal conduct here. And that is just an astounding thing. And the irony for Bolton is that he writes this book, which is all about how the president is abusing his national security powers in aid of his personal political goals. And now Bolton faces a lawsuit for exactly that. The same course of conduct, in which the president has politicized the pre-classification review process to try to stop publication of the book. It’s obviously not working. Peter’s already got a copy of it. But has done that in and displaced the career officials who do that with politicians who have tried to hold up the book and now they have gone to court to try to stop him. it won’t work, but it shows a desperate and frankly incompetent administrative move.”

Baker went on to explain that Trump is incorrect when he says that Bolton’s book wasn’t cleared. The top person who was in charge of the classification project did have him remove several pieces in the book, and then it was confirmed as approved. The Justice Department lawsuit against Bolton even references that the process was completed.

See the full conversation below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘This is very, very rare’: Former prosecutor explains why Atlanta police charges are a game-changer

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, former federal civil rights prosecutor Laura Coates broke down the significance of the charges against the police officers involved in the death of Rayshard Brooks.

"I just want to get your reaction to these charges for both police officers," said anchor Jake Tapper.

"You know, it is stunning, not because it's something that's not justified, but because you rarely see the speed and the breadth of these charges being charged against officers in this manner," said Coates. "We are talking about this happening really over the weekend. They immediately began investigating early morning hours after he was killed. You have the ideas of all the analysis of the videos."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is ‘wallowing in self-pity’ about the news — and his aides are begging him to stop the incendiary attacks: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

During a meeting with top aides, President Donald Trump was told that if he doesn't stop his incendiary behavior he'll lose in November, reported The New York Times on Wednesday.

Trump has taken to Twiter over the past several weeks to attack people of color, blast Black Lives Matter as "thugs" and "terrorists," and spouting phrases used by white supremacists.

“I have to be myself,” Trump told aides, according to three people present. Hours later, he tweeted a letter from his personal attorney calling the protesters "terrorists."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘He’s no patriot’: Disturbed Americans question why Bolton refused to speak out about Trump revelations during impeachment

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

New revelations released by the Wall Street Journal in John Bolton's book are sending Americans into a flood of frustration and angry as the former national security adviser continues to tell information he refused to tell under oath.

There were sketchy deals with China, a discussion with Xi Jinping about staying in office longer, and disgust by State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo at President Donald Trump's stupidity.

There were also revelations that Trump begged China for help, adding them to the growing list of countries he has begged to help him for his reelection in November. Trump, who has hundreds of millions of campaign dollars in the bank, tried to bribe Ukraine to help him with the election and he's now been outed for asking Russia and China for help.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image