‘100,000 lives late’: Trump ridiculed for proclaiming himself ‘your favorite President’ in belated message on masks
President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of him wearing a COVID-19 facial covering on Monday, the first time he had done so, which fell on the sixth month anniversary of the first case of coronavirus being discovered in the United States.
“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted, without actually urging people to wear masks.
“There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!” he added, which fact-checkers will point out is contrary to all public polling on the current commander-in-chief.
Trump was harshly criticized for his tweet, here’s some of what people were saying:
Just yesterday you said masks don't work… pic.twitter.com/G78n7rDHeq
— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) July 20, 2020
BREAKING: Man Buys Fire Extinguisher After Entire Neighborhood Burns Down
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 20, 2020
Gee, it only took you
– 5 months
– 143,000 dead Americans
– 42,000,000 unemployed Americans
– 18 states SHARPLY spiking upward
– 15 point poll deficit to Joe Biden
Let's be real, though: You only cared about the poll numbers. You are neither Patriotic nor "favorite."
— BrooklynDad_Defiant Rep John Lewis! (@mmpadellan) July 20, 2020
oh please, who tweeted this for you, just yesterday you were taking the exact opposite stance and yammering about how masks have their own dangers. also, my favorite president isn't a lazy old duffer who watches himself on television all day long when he isn't whining like a baby
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 20, 2020
— Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) July 20, 2020
Imagine how many more people would be alive right now if you did this in March.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 20, 2020
Should have done this 140,000 deaths ago
— Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) July 20, 2020
Feeling very patriotic. pic.twitter.com/yRkt8Hrcum
— Caitlin Murray (@caitlinmurr) July 20, 2020
April 4th: The CDC asks Americans to wear masks.
Three months later: https://t.co/VPMkvaVnP1
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 20, 2020
"Fine. I'll tell people it's patriotic to wear a mask. But only if I can throw in racism." https://t.co/RJvRyxG4oz
— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) July 20, 2020
Putting aside the gratuitously insulting reference to a "China virus," it's good to see Pres. Trump belatedly modeling and encouraging mask use. If he had done so in March, instead of disdaining masks for months, many lives might have been saved. https://t.co/VAd6kIoG41
— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) July 20, 2020
People are curious why he finally did this. They told him point blank this morning if he doesn't at least fake it he's finished November. It's why he is also bringing back his gibberish daily briefings. (He will fuck it all up) https://t.co/oeKgfwHwNt
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) July 20, 2020
What's interesting about this to me is that it reads like it was written by a staffer trying to mimic Trump's voice — which, if true, would imply they couldn't get Trump to write it himself but did get him to agree to it being tweeted under his name. https://t.co/azOHNTNaT5
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) July 20, 2020
You're too late to convince us you care. https://t.co/IEYFAlKUf0
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 20, 2020
He didn't say that people should wear a mask, just that "many people say" it is patriotic… https://t.co/ugoOVAmtQc
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) July 20, 2020
There are 329,227,745 Americans more patriotic than you. https://t.co/v3o3rXrSjB
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 20, 2020
100,000 lives late https://t.co/mYK5DViSwL
— Greg Mitchell (@GregMitch) July 20, 2020
Cool mask, now try it without the racism. https://t.co/BAO0xKh8Di
— Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) July 20, 2020
Being Non Patriotic for 4,5 months cost 140,000 American citizens their lives. TOO LATE!! https://t.co/EOqUsrTvti
— Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) July 20, 2020
shoving a pill in a hot dog so your dog will eat it, but for americans. https://t.co/66WTMT09D3
— Sister (@sisterofonline) July 20, 2020
"many people" – virtually every scientist and doctor
"China virus" – racist dog whistle
"favorite president" – not according to polls or reality
Otherwise, good on the mask. But too little, too late.
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 20, 2020
April 3: "I don't think I'm going to be doing it," Trump said while announcing CDC face mask recommendation
May 26: "You want to be politically correct," Trump mockingly said to a reporter who chose not to remove his mask
July 20: (Trailing Biden and with coronavirus surging) https://t.co/kcPeeKTsUI
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) July 20, 2020
