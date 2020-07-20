‘100,000 lives late’: Trump ridiculed for proclaiming himself ‘your favorite President’ in belated message on masks

President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of him wearing a COVID-19 facial covering on Monday, the first time he had done so, which fell on the sixth month anniversary of the first case of coronavirus being discovered in the United States.

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted, without actually urging people to wear masks.

“There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!” he added, which fact-checkers will point out is contrary to all public polling on the current commander-in-chief.

Trump was harshly criticized for his tweet, here’s some of what people were saying:

Just yesterday you said masks don't work… pic.twitter.com/G78n7rDHeq — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) July 20, 2020

BREAKING: Man Buys Fire Extinguisher After Entire Neighborhood Burns Down — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 20, 2020

Gee, it only took you

– 5 months

– 143,000 dead Americans

– 42,000,000 unemployed Americans

– 18 states SHARPLY spiking upward

– 15 point poll deficit to Joe Biden Let's be real, though: You only cared about the poll numbers. You are neither Patriotic nor "favorite." — BrooklynDad_Defiant Rep John Lewis! (@mmpadellan) July 20, 2020

oh please, who tweeted this for you, just yesterday you were taking the exact opposite stance and yammering about how masks have their own dangers. also, my favorite president isn't a lazy old duffer who watches himself on television all day long when he isn't whining like a baby — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 20, 2020

Imagine how many more people would be alive right now if you did this in March. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 20, 2020

Should have done this 140,000 deaths ago — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) July 20, 2020

April 4th: The CDC asks Americans to wear masks. Three months later: https://t.co/VPMkvaVnP1 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 20, 2020

"Fine. I'll tell people it's patriotic to wear a mask. But only if I can throw in racism." https://t.co/RJvRyxG4oz — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) July 20, 2020

Putting aside the gratuitously insulting reference to a "China virus," it's good to see Pres. Trump belatedly modeling and encouraging mask use. If he had done so in March, instead of disdaining masks for months, many lives might have been saved. https://t.co/VAd6kIoG41 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) July 20, 2020

People are curious why he finally did this. They told him point blank this morning if he doesn't at least fake it he's finished November. It's why he is also bringing back his gibberish daily briefings. (He will fuck it all up) https://t.co/oeKgfwHwNt — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) July 20, 2020

What's interesting about this to me is that it reads like it was written by a staffer trying to mimic Trump's voice — which, if true, would imply they couldn't get Trump to write it himself but did get him to agree to it being tweeted under his name. https://t.co/azOHNTNaT5 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) July 20, 2020

You're too late to convince us you care. https://t.co/IEYFAlKUf0 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 20, 2020

He didn't say that people should wear a mask, just that "many people say" it is patriotic… https://t.co/ugoOVAmtQc — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) July 20, 2020

There are 329,227,745 Americans more patriotic than you. https://t.co/v3o3rXrSjB — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 20, 2020

Cool mask, now try it without the racism. https://t.co/BAO0xKh8Di — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) July 20, 2020

Being Non Patriotic for 4,5 months cost 140,000 American citizens their lives. TOO LATE!! https://t.co/EOqUsrTvti — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) July 20, 2020

shoving a pill in a hot dog so your dog will eat it, but for americans. https://t.co/66WTMT09D3 — Sister (@sisterofonline) July 20, 2020

"many people" – virtually every scientist and doctor

"China virus" – racist dog whistle

"favorite president" – not according to polls or reality Otherwise, good on the mask. But too little, too late. D+ https://t.co/z2dupUUjR5 — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 20, 2020