Jeff Sessions ridiculed after losing GOP primary for his old Senate seat in Alabama

Former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) attempted a political comeback by running in the GOP primary for the Senate seat he long held.

Sessions resigned the seat to serve as President Donald Trump’s attorney general, before the two had a falling out.

“On Tuesday, Mr. Sessions lost the Alabama Senate Republican runoff election to Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach whose platform was largely a blanket promise to support the president at all times,” The New York Times reports. The Daily Beast also projected that Tuberville had won.

“The loss most likely marks the end of Mr. Sessions’s three-decade political career, which included four terms as a senator and less than two years as Mr. Trump’s attorney general,” The Times reported. “Mr. Sessions was once among Alabama’s most popular politicians, a deeply conservative Republican in a deeply conservative state. But in a testament to the president’s immense pull among the state’s Republicans, much of that good will evaporated the moment that Mr. Sessions, as attorney general, recused himself from the investigation into Russia’s influence in the 2016 election, and ignited in Mr. Trump a rage that has never seemed to dim.”

Big Senate Race in Alabama on Tuesday. Vote for @TTuberville, he is a winner who will never let you down. Jeff Sessions is a disaster who has let us all down. We don’t want him back in Washington! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

Tuberville will face Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Sessions defeat:

Wow, just called! @TTuberville – Tommy Tuberville WON big against Jeff Sessions. Will be a GREAT Senator for the incredible people of Alabama. @DougJones is a terrible Senator who is just a Super Liberal puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. Represents Alabama poorly. On to November 3rd. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

Say what you will about covid, the economy, Russian bounties, etc.: humiliating Jeff Sessions has been one of Trump’s most consistent policy goals and tonight is a major victory on that front that Biden will be hard pressed to match — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) July 15, 2020

Everything trump touches dies, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions edition. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 15, 2020

Quite the outcome for those members of Congress who first endorsed then candidate Trump: Sessions, Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 15, 2020

Jeff Sessions is Reek without the redemption part. Have you ever seen someone with such little self respect?! — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 15, 2020

Wtf Alabama, Jeff Sessions made a glowing eye meme and kissed the President’s ass and everything and this is how you repay him? https://t.co/NaBC0C5x4K — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 15, 2020

Sessions gave up a seat he held for decades for his dream job, where he spent years enduring attacks from the candidate he helped legitimize. Tonight he lost his 1st race to someone w/ no experience, showing how Trump can alter reputations of those who tie their fortunes to him. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 15, 2020

jeff sessions was the first senator to endorse trump. in exchange, he ends his political career with trump saying appointing him AG was the biggest mistake of his presidency and losing the primary to retake his old seat. pic.twitter.com/FsjUw02TPA — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 15, 2020

Tommy Tuberville's 2011 Texas Tech team finished dead last in the nation in rushing defense, so a solid ground game is gonna be the only shot Doug Jones has. — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) July 15, 2020

Longtime GOP lawmakers like Jeff Sessions and Tom Price gave up safe congressional seats to serve in the Trump cabinet — only to be forced from office, see Democrats take their old seats and watch their own political fortunes crumble, all before Trump’s first term is even over. — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 15, 2020

Jeff Sessions cuddled up to the anti-immigrant right in hopes it would help him get his Senate seat back. It failed. https://t.co/lF8UmmeFXX — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) July 15, 2020

“People in Alabama voted against Sessions because Trump told them to,” said Angi Stalnaker, a GOP strategist in Alabama. “If it had been Donald Trump saying, ‘Go write in Mickey Mouse,’ 50 percent of them would have gone to write in Mickey Mouse.” https://t.co/DWH8oW2rJt — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) July 15, 2020

They’re both terrible but I’m happy to see things end so badly for Jefferson Beauregard sessions https://t.co/oQQDRFTF38 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 15, 2020

