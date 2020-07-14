Quantcast
Jeff Sessions ridiculed after losing GOP primary for his old Senate seat in Alabama

Published

29 mins ago

on

Former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) attempted a political comeback by running in the GOP primary for the Senate seat he long held.

Sessions resigned the seat to serve as President Donald Trump’s attorney general, before the two had a falling out.

“On Tuesday, Mr. Sessions lost the Alabama Senate Republican runoff election to Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach whose platform was largely a blanket promise to support the president at all times,” The New York Times reports. The Daily Beast also projected that Tuberville had won.

“The loss most likely marks the end of Mr. Sessions’s three-decade political career, which included four terms as a senator and less than two years as Mr. Trump’s attorney general,” The Times reported. “Mr. Sessions was once among Alabama’s most popular politicians, a deeply conservative Republican in a deeply conservative state. But in a testament to the president’s immense pull among the state’s Republicans, much of that good will evaporated the moment that Mr. Sessions, as attorney general, recused himself from the investigation into Russia’s influence in the 2016 election, and ignited in Mr. Trump a rage that has never seemed to dim.”

Tuberville will face Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Sessions defeat:

2020 Election

