COVID-19 erupts in Louisiana after Republicans rebel against ‘unconstitutional’ masks

Published

2 hours ago

on

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has made a name for himself as a resister of wearing masks. Then on July 14, he announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus — a development that forced him to cancel a planned visit with Vice President Mike Pence. But the climate of mask skepticism holds steady as the virus spikes throughout the state, The Daily Beast reports.

“In many ways, the attorney general’s shifting stance on coronavirus is illustrative of why Louisiana has struggled to contain the virus, according to conversations with elected officials, public health experts, and residents in the state,” the Beast’s Lemar White Jr. reports. “For nearly three weeks, Louisiana, one of the places hit hardest in the early days of the pandemic, has been confronting a surge in infections statewide. But this time, the crisis has moved out of the big cities and into the heart of Cajun Country and the rolling piney hills of north Louisiana.”

Just one day after he tested positive for coronavirus, Landry slammed statewide mask mandates and bar restrictions as unconstitutional, saying that “the three provisions of (Gov. Edwards’) emergency order—the mask mandate, the 50 person indoor/outdoor gathering limit, and the bar closure—are likely unconstitutional and enforceable” — an ironic proclamation since his own office makes wearing masks on the premises mandatory.

Now, Louisiana has climbed back to second in the U.S. with the most coronavirus cases per capita, forcing Gov. Bel Edwards to extend Phase Two restrictions (originally set to expire this Friday) for another two weeks.

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]m.
Irate woman claims to be medically exempt from masks and demands her ‘right’ to pizza in viral tirade

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

A Washington woman is going viral after she was caught on video creating a scene in a Kennewick restaurant over being asked to wear a mask.

"Yet another Karen incident in Kennewick Washington," the video's uploader wrote on Facebook. "My dad encountered these idiots today at Papa Murphy's."

As KLXY points out, the woman claimed to be medically-exempt from the state's mask mandate, saying, “I have a right to my pizza. I have a right to get my order.”

Raging white man bombards Black 14-year-olds with racial slurs for giving out free donuts

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

A Massachusetts mother says her twin boys were handing out free doughnuts when a man shouted racist abuse at them.

The 14-year-old Black twins and two white friends were sharing food they'd bought at Dunkin' Donuts with passersby Thursday when the man angrily confronted them in downtown Newburyport before jumping into his car, shouting racial slurs and driving away, reported Newburyport News.

How not to resist Trump: Kayleigh McEnany’s anti-science comments

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

Media, particularly those who have made a habit of rhetorically opposing Donald Trump for the past four years, were awash last week with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s controversial statements on reopening public schools in the middle of a pandemic. For example:

“McEnany on School Reopenings: ‘The Science Should Not Stand in the Way of This’” (Washington Post, 7/16/20)“‘The Science Should Not Stand in the Way,’ McEnany Says of Reopening Schools” (New York Times, 7/16/20)“White House: ‘The Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of Reopening Schools – as It Happened” (Guardian, 7/16/20)“’Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of Schools Reopening, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says” (USA Today, 7/16/20)“White House Press Secretary: ‘The Science Should Not Stand in the Way of’ Schools Fully Reopening” (NBC News, 7/16/20)“White House: ‘Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of School Openings. Another Day, Another Astonishing Utterance From the Trump Administration on the Coronavirus” (Rolling Stone, 7/16/20)

The myriad of viral headlines suggested that this was another Orwellian outburst from the administration, along the lines of when George H. W. Bush said: “I’ll never apologize for the United States of America. Ever! I don’t care what the facts are.” But reading her full answer, or watching the video embedded in many of the reports, it becomes clear that the headlines are misrepresenting McEnany’s words. What she actually said was:

