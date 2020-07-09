Quantcast
Connect with us

56 Florida hospitals hit 100% ICU capacity as GOP’s DeSantis defends refusal to release coronavirus data

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ron Desantis looking sad during Florida debate
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday defended the state’s refusal to release coronavirus hospitalization data as dozens of hospitals in the state reported they had run out of space in their intensive care units amid a dramatic surge in infections.

At least 56 Florida hospitals in 25 different counties have hit 100% ICU capacity, according to overall hospital data released by the state. Another 35 only have 10% or less capacity remaining. In all, the state has just 962 out of a total of 5,023 ICU beds available as infections continue to rise. One expert said contact tracing has become impossible, because here are so many infections now in South Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) released data on overall hospitalizations in the state, but not data related specifically to coronavirus hospitalizations as promised by DeSantis.

DeSantis, a Republican, defended the refusal to release the data as he was grilled by reporters during a Tuesday news conference.

“All the data that goes into this is all available,” DeSantis claimed.

“I have the spreadsheet from that data, governor,” a reporter shot back. “It is not available.”

“Obviously, not everything is presented in this report but just an unbelievable amount of data is available,” the governor insisted, refusing to respond to follow-up questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that the state had already released plenty of data even as Florida remains an outlier in refusing to release data on coronavirus hospitalizations.

“They have so much raw data on there,” he said. “It’s really incredible . . . People do the charts, and the graphs and everything. That’s all available for folks, and they are able to do it.”

State Sen. José Javier Rodríguez, a Democrat, alleged that the data was not released, because it may not match the data already reported by the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s these games with public records. They won’t release it unless there’s public pressure or a lawsuit filed. It’s infuriating,” he told The Miami Herald. “I suspect that one of the concerns is that we are going to see a divergence in numbers. That’s what I think.”

The data reported by Florida is unreliable and raises many questions, argued Rebekah Jones, who built Florida’s coronavirus data dashboard before she alleges being fired for refusing to manipulate data. DeSantis has denied her accusations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Much of the [health department’s] case data doesn’t match the AHCA data, and the AHCA data . . . third parties are publishing doesn’t match the data AHCA publishes themselves,” Jones wrote in an op-ed at Florida Today. She added that the state has also refused to publish any data on testing and cases in prisons and jails, demographic data on who is being tested, local death data and any contact tracing data.

DeSantis bizarrely claimed on Monday that the outbreak in the state had “stabilized.” One day later, the state reported a “record of 16.27% of all coronavirus tests coming back positive . . . more than double the national seven-day moving average,” CNN reported.

“Certainly, all indications are things are not getting better. They are not getting steady,” Palm Beach County Fire Chief Reginald Duren told county commissioners Tuesday. “They are getting worse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is spreading quite rapidly throughout Florida, and this virus is going to be around for a very long time,” Palm Beach County health chief Dr. Alina Alonso added.

Florida is far from alone in seeing its hospitals fill up after the U.S. on Tuesday hit a record 60,000 new confirmed cases.

Arizona hospitals reported that they had just 10% ICU capacity remaining, or roughly 167 beds. Hospitals in Texas, where the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has doubled over just the last two weeks, are approaching maximum capacity in Austin, Houston and San Antonio.

“I’m trying not to be an alarmist. I’m an emergency physician. We’re prepped for this . . . But we can’t just build beds overnight. We can’t just hire staff overnight,” Dr. Murtaza Akhter, an emergency physician at the University of Arizona, told CNN. “Our numbers are only increasing. It’s only going to get worse and that’s the scary part.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

New Hampshire Republicans baffled by Trump rallying in state he probably can’t win

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is fixated on winning two states he narrowly lost in 2016, but other Republicans wish he would focus more on states he has a better chance of winning.

Maine and New Hampshire were once considered pickup opportunities for the president to expand his electoral map in November, but Republicans and Democrats seem to agree those prospects are growing dim, reported The Daily Beast.

“If you asked me six months ago, I think there was a real possibility of people who didn’t like Trump, but may have voted for him anyway because the economy was so good,” said political scientist Dante Scala, of the University of New Hampshire, said. “Now that chunk of voters is a real danger for him.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Young people really don’t like Donald Trump — and that spells big trouble for the future of the GOP

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Pew Research published a national poll this week that showed Biden with a ten point lead over Trump, much as we’ve seen from other polls. But when they broke the responses down by age, the most startling result was that with 18-29 year-olds, Biden’s lead is 40 points (68-28). That might not be surprising. But here is a comparison to previous Democratic candidates.

Pew also found that for Biden supporters, 67 percent said that their choice is more about opposition to Trump. I’m sure that is probably true for the subset of voters under 30 years of age. In other words, young people really don’t like Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump has inflicted painful damage to the American justice system — but there’s a way to unravel it

Published

50 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

In America’s cold civil war, it’s easy to focus on the pitched battles for the presidency and congress and, aside from occasional Supreme Court decisions that manage to penetrate our consciousness, forget an entire third branch of government. That’s because the fights over the political branches are surface operations while the battle for the courts is most akin to submarine warfare.

But glossing over the judiciary branch is a mistake. It is immensely powerful, not only because it can shape and even override the actions of the Congress and the president, but also because judges and prosecutors make decisions in literally thousands of cases every day that impact Americans’ lives and shape the contours of our democracy.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image