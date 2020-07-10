‘A disgrace’: Suburban swing state women hammer Trump for ‘deplorable’ treatment of racial issues
President Donald Trump’s handling of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police is further crushing his support among white women voters in crucial swing states.
In interviews with the New York Times, several women in key swing states sounded off about the president’s handling of the anti-police brutality protests that swept the nation in the wake of Floyd’s killing, and many of them said they planned to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in the fall.
Jane Scilovati, a school teacher from Pennsylvania who backed Trump in 2016, called Trump’s handling of the protests “deplorable.”
“It’s a disgrace,” she said. “He doesn’t have any compassion or empathy; he doesn’t reference historical facts correctly. He’s brought more division to this country than we’ve seen since the Civil Rights Act.”
45-year-old North Carolina resident Marisa Pascucci, meanwhile, said that she didn’t vote for either Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016, but will vote for Biden this year after seeing four years of the president in action.
“[Trump] is biased and is purposely saying things to spark things,” she said. “I don’t agree with the way he instigates things.”
35-year-old Pennsylvania resident Johanna Godlewski told the Times that she’s opposed to Trump even though she agrees with him about removing monuments to Confederate generals.
“The way he speaks about women so roughly, I can see him saying the same thing racially,” she said.
2020 Election
‘Mad King Trump’ is ignoring the COVID-19 crisis and ‘a lot more Americans are going to die’: Paul Krugman
In an uncharacteristically blunt column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman declared President Trump "Mad King Donald" and said his refusal to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously will only lead to more needless deaths for at least the next six months.
Admitting that he feels like Americans, including himself, are trapped on the Titanic he described the president as "a madman who insists on steering straight for the iceberg" and those around him as being too fearful to take the wheel and avert disaster.
2020 Election
The walls are closing in on Trump as he faces a drubbing from the Supreme Court and his own family
Although the opinion section of the Washington Post has its share of liberals and progressives, it has also been a consistent source of right-wing Never Trump commentary that ranges from columnists Jennifer Rubin, Max Boot and Kathleen Parker to guest op-eds by attorney George Conway. This week, two of those conservatives cite recent examples of the walls closing in on President Donald Trump: Conway discusses the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. Vance and the arrival of Mary Trump’s tell-all book, while Rubin asserts that former Vice President Joe Biden is seizing the populist narrative from Trump.
2020 Election
Trump campaign ‘frantically defending states’ he won in ’16 with massive ad buys as Biden surges past him: report
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump's re-election campaign is being forced to spend massive amounts of dollars advertising in states he won in 2016 as the president falls farther and farther behind his presumptive Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden.
With a new ABC/Ipsos poll showing the president trailing in the polls on a host of topics, the Journal reports that Trump's campaign is trying to shore up the president's numbers in states he shouldn't have to worry about including one where he has fallen behind Biden despite the former vice president and liberal PACs affiliated with him yet to run a general election ad.