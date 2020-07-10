‘A disgrace’: Suburban swing state women hammer Trump for ‘deplorable’ treatment of racial issues

President Donald Trump’s handling of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police is further crushing his support among white women voters in crucial swing states.

In interviews with the New York Times, several women in key swing states sounded off about the president’s handling of the anti-police brutality protests that swept the nation in the wake of Floyd’s killing, and many of them said they planned to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in the fall.

Jane Scilovati, a school teacher from Pennsylvania who backed Trump in 2016, called Trump’s handling of the protests “deplorable.”

“It’s a disgrace,” she said. “He doesn’t have any compassion or empathy; he doesn’t reference historical facts correctly. He’s brought more division to this country than we’ve seen since the Civil Rights Act.”

45-year-old North Carolina resident Marisa Pascucci, meanwhile, said that she didn’t vote for either Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016, but will vote for Biden this year after seeing four years of the president in action.

“[Trump] is biased and is purposely saying things to spark things,” she said. “I don’t agree with the way he instigates things.”

35-year-old Pennsylvania resident Johanna Godlewski told the Times that she’s opposed to Trump even though she agrees with him about removing monuments to Confederate generals.

“The way he speaks about women so roughly, I can see him saying the same thing racially,” she said.