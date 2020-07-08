A lap dance with a masked stripper? What strip clubs are like in the coronavirus age
MIAMI — Burning question answered.Yes, you can get a lap dance during the age of coronavirus.If you feel so inclined to pop in to one of a handful or so strip clubs that have reopened in South Florida, this service is currently being offered.While a lap dance may not seem to be an activity that adheres to social distancing, done, um, properly, it is currently allowed.Deputy Mayor/Budget Director Jennifer Moon says the dancers must suit up accordingly, as in wear proper PPE such as a mask or facial shield as well as gloves. Clients must wear masks as well.The guidelines for a lap dance are the …
