‘Absolute immunity:’ Kayleigh McEnany claims Trump has monarch-like powers despite Supreme Court ruling
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said that President Donald Trump continues to believe that he has “absolute immunity” from prosecution despite a Supreme Court ruling that said otherwise.
At a White House briefing, McEnany argued that a high court ruling which gives prosecutors the right to subpoena Trump’s financial records is actually a “win for the president.”
“The president was making general point about deference and on the principal of absolute immunity,” she explained. “He believes there should have been more deference [to him by the court].”
“On the ruling today, the Supreme Court is rejecting this assertion from the president that he is immune to investigation while in office,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins noted. “Does he agree that he is not immune?”
“He still maintains his initial position,” McEnany replied. “He takes issue with the point that with the majority made on absolute immunity but, nevertheless, I would underscore the victory here.”
“If the president still believes he has absolute immunity, it makes it sound as though he thinks he’s above the law while he is president of the United States, at least,” another reporter pointed out.
“It’s almost as if folks don’t understand a legal term,” the press secretary complained. “Absolute immunity is a legal term of art.”
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
2020 Election
Trump is cracking as his distraction superpowers falter amid the coronavirus pandemic
Donald Trump is dumb — so dumb he literally suggested on live television that scientists should explore injecting household cleaners into people's lungs to cure the coronavirus. But due to what appears to be a serious and undiagnosed personality disorder — his niece Mary Trump, who is a clinical psychologist, suggests it's likely narcissism or sociopathy — Trump managed to stumble backwards into a strategy that works well with the 24-hour cable news ecosystem of national politics. Actually, "strategy" may be too strong a word, but it's inarguable that Trump's short attention span, impulsive nature and all-consuming corruption have meant a constant deluge of scandals and outrages, with each one knocking the last one out of the headlines.
2020 Election
‘Absolute immunity:’ Kayleigh McEnany claims Trump has monarch-like powers despite Supreme Court ruling
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said that President Donald Trump continues to believe that he has "absolute immunity" from prosecution despite a Supreme Court ruling that said otherwise.
At a White House briefing, McEnany argued that a high court ruling which gives prosecutors the right to subpoena Trump's financial records is actually a "win for the president."
"The president was making general point about deference and on the principal of absolute immunity," she explained. "He believes there should have been more deference [to him by the court]."
2020 Election
Biden beats Trump to the punch with massive ‘Buy American’ spending package — and GOP allies are fuming
Some of President Donald Trump's "economic nationalist" allies are furious that Joe Biden beat the White House to the punch with a "Buy American" policy push.
The president's former chief strategist Steve Bannon told the Washington Post's Jeff Stein that Biden's $300 billion domestic spending proposal was "very smart," and said the likely Democratic nominee had scored a win.
"The campaign and White House have been caught flat-footed," Bannon said. "Biden has very smart people around him, particularly on the economic side."