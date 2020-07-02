Quantcast
Actor Geoffrey Rush wins 'largest ever' Australian defamation payout from Rupert Murdoch

Published

50 mins ago

on

Hollywood star Geoffrey Rush won a record multimillion-dollar payout Thursday after an appeal by a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper against a defamation ruling was thrown out by an Australian court.

The Oscar-winner will receive US$2 million for lost earnings and compensation after a court rejected an appeal seeking reduced costs and a retrial of the case.

The decision — against News Corp’s Australian subsidiary Nationwide News — is the latest twist in the ongoing legal battle between Rush and the Daily Telegraph, which accused him of inappropriate sexual behaviour toward female cast members.

In a front-page article published in 2017, the Daily Telegraph wrote that the Sydney Theatre Company received a complaint that Rush had inappropriately touched a female co-star during a staging of “King Lear”.

A Sydney judge had described the content as a “recklessly irresponsible piece of sensationalist journalism”.

Local media said the sum awarded to Rush was the largest ever paid to an individual in Australia, which has notoriously strict defamation laws.

Rush won the Best Actor Academy Award in 1997 for his role in “Shine” and is one of the few stars to have also won a Golden Globe, an Emmy and a Tony Award.


'Idols of white supremacy and racism': Robert Lee IV says take down the statues of Robert E. Lee

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Another Robert Lee says it's time for Confederates to surrender to the Union again.The Rev. Robert E. Lee IV, the great-great-great grand-nephew of Civil War general Robert E. Lee, told ABC News that statues of rebel leader like his late uncle are worshiped like "idols of white supremacy and racism" and they need to go."This is a no-brainer," Lee said.The Methodist reverend admits that he grew up with a Confederate flag on his bedroom wall and celebrated his namesake's place in history. Now, Lee says, the stars and bars that represent the Confederacy — which Mississippi's governor committed to...

2020 Election

A summer of protest, unemployment and presidential politics – welcome to 1932

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

The Bonus Army stages a demonstration at the empty Capitol on July 2, 1932.Underwood and Underwood, photographers; Library of CongressJames N. Gregory, University of WashingtonAn election looms. An unpopular president wrestles with historic unemployment rates. Demonstrations erupt in hundreds of locations. The president deploys Army units to suppress peaceful protests in the nation's capital. And most of all he worries about an affable Democratic candidate who is running against him without saying much about a platform or plans.Welcome to 1932.I am a historian and director of the Mapping Ameri...

2020 Election

Biden campaign outraises Trump for second straight month

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Washington (AFP) - Democrat Joe Biden outraised President Donald Trump's re-election campaign for the second straight month and for the second quarter of 2020, figures released Wednesday showed, highlighting robust enthusiasm for the White House challenger.Biden, the Democratic National Committee and related fundraisers brought in a staggering $141 million in June, the campaign's best fundraising month ever and $10 million more than Trump and the Republican National Committee.The second quarter of 2020 was a record haul for both campaigns, with Biden coming out on top, $282.1 million against T...

