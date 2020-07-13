Actress Kelly Preston and wife of John Travolta dies aged 57 from breast cancer
American actress Kelly Preston, who featured in hit films “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins”, has died from breast cancer, her husband John Travolta said Sunday.
She was 57 years old.
“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Hollywood star Travolta said on Instagram.
“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”
A family representative told People Preston died Sunday morning.
“Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” People quoted the representative as saying.
Born October 13, 1962, in Hawaii, Preston studied drama and theater at the University of Southern California.
She shot to fame for her role in the 1988 hit comedy “Twins”, also starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, and appeared in dozens of films and TV shows over a decades-long career.
She played the ex-fiancee of the titular character in hit 1996 blockbuster romantic comedy “Jerry Maguire”, which also featured Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger.
Travolta and Preston married in 1991, and had three children together. Their eldest son died in 2009 aged 16.
New Zealand mosque shooter to represent himself at sentencing
The gunman behind New Zealand's Christchurch mosque shootings sacked his lawyers Monday and opted to represent himself, raising fears he would use a sentencing hearing next month to promote his white-supremacist views.
Australian national Brenton Tarrant will be sentenced on August 24 on 51 murder convictions, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism arising from last year's massacre, the worst mass shooting in New Zealand's modern history.
He has pleaded guilty to the charges.
At a pre-sentencing hearing on Monday, High Court judge Cameron Mander allowed Tarrant's lawyers, Shane Tait and Jonathan Hudson, to withdraw from proceedings at the request of their client.
China hits top US lawmakers, envoy with sanctions over Xinjiang
China on Monday slapped retaliatory sanctions on three senior Republican lawmakers and a US envoy in a deepening row over Beijing's treatment of Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region.
Some of the most outspoken critics of China -- Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz along with Congressman Chris Smith -- were targeted by the action, as well as the US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, Sam Brownback.
The unspecified "corresponding sanctions" were announced days after the US imposed visa bans and asset freezes on several Chinese officials, including the Communist Party chief in Xinjiang, Chen Quanguo, over rights abuses in the region.
COVID-19
Ten million kids ‘may never return to school’ after virus
The coronavirus pandemic has caused an "unprecedented education emergency" with up to 9.7 million children affected by school closures at risk of never going back to class, Save the Children warned Monday.
The British charity cited UNESCO data showing that in April, 1.6 billion young people were shut out of school and university due to measures to contain COVID-19 -- about 90 percent of the world's entire student population.
"For the first time in human history, an entire generation of children globally have had their education disrupted," it said in a new report, Save our Education.